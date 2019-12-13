Tesco Finest Smoked Scottish Salmon 600g Serves 10

- Energy461kJ 110kcal6%
- Fat5.8g8%
- Saturates1.0g5%
- Sugars0.2g0%
- Salt1.9g32%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 769kJ / 184kcal
Product Description
- Smoked Scottish salmon (Salmo salar) slices, defrosted.
- This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11:45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order products can still be amended. This responsibly sourced Scottish salmon is cured traditionally, gently smoked over hickory and oak, and matured for 24 hours for a rich flavour. Serves 10 The salmon in this product comes from producers inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme. For information go to www.rspcaassured.org.uk This smoked salmon is ready to eat. To enjoy this product at its best, remove from fridge 10 minutes before serving and separate the slices using the interleaves. Serve on rye bread with avocado and egg or as part of a festive breakfast.
- Scottish Salmon is RSPCA assured. It's smoked by experts, who use time honoured methods to give it succulence and flavour. It's cured, smoked over hickory and oak, and left to mature over 24 hours.
- Pack size: 600g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (97%), Salt, Sugar.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Use by: see inner pack. Defrosted: It is still suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Produced in Scotland, Farmed in Scotland
Preparation and Usage
This smoked salmon is ready to eat. To enjoy this product at its best, remove from fridge 10 minutes before serving and separate the slices using the interleaves.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
2 x 300g e (600g)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/10 of a pack (60g)
|Energy
|769kJ / 184kcal
|461kJ / 110kcal
|Fat
|9.6g
|5.8g
|Saturates
|1.7g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|1.4g
|0.8g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Protein
|22.7g
|13.6g
|Salt
|3.2g
|1.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019