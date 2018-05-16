Counter Tesco Cheddar With Chilli And Lime

- Energy491kJ 118kcal6%
Product Description
- Mild Cheddar full fat hard cheese with sweet chilli jam and lime flavouring.
- Cheddar with Chilli and Lime
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cheddar(Milk), Sweet Chilli Jam (12%), Peri Peri Spice Seasoning, Natural Lime Flavouring.
Sweet Chilli Jam contains: Sugar, Red Chilli, Red Pepper, White Wine Vinegar, White Onion, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt.
Peri Peri Contains: Minced Onion, Onion Powder, Chilli Powder, Salt, Crushed Chilli, Garlic Powder, Minced Garlic, Lemon Juice Powder, Chilli Extract, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.
Number of uses
33 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1637kJ / 394kcal
|491kJ / 118kcal
|Fat
|30.5g
|9.2g
|Saturates
|19.5g
|5.9g
|Carbohydrate
|7.2g
|2.2g
|Sugars
|5.3g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Protein
|22.4g
|6.7g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
