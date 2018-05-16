By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Tesco Cheddar With Chilli And Lime

Counter Tesco Cheddar With Chilli And Lime

£ 3.66
£10.00/kg

30g contains
  • Energy491kJ 118kcal
    6%
  • Fat9.2g
    13%
  • Saturates5.9g
    30%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1637kJ / 394kcal

Product Description

  • Mild Cheddar full fat hard cheese with sweet chilli jam and lime flavouring.
  • Cheddar with Chilli and Lime

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cheddar(Milk), Sweet Chilli Jam (12%), Peri Peri Spice Seasoning, Natural Lime Flavouring.

Sweet Chilli Jam contains: Sugar, Red Chilli, Red Pepper, White Wine Vinegar, White Onion, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt.

Peri Peri Contains: Minced Onion, Onion Powder, Chilli Powder, Salt, Crushed Chilli, Garlic Powder, Minced Garlic, Lemon Juice Powder, Chilli Extract, Black Pepper.

 

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

33 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1637kJ / 394kcal491kJ / 118kcal
Fat30.5g9.2g
Saturates19.5g5.9g
Carbohydrate7.2g2.2g
Sugars5.3g1.6g
Fibre0.6g0.2g
Protein22.4g6.7g
Salt1.8g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

