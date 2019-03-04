By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Counter Long Clawson Whirl Herb & Garlic

5(1)Write a review
Counter Long Clawson Whirl Herb & Garlic

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 3.84
£10.50/kg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Product Description

  • Red Leicester with Herbs & Garlic & a Swirl of Cream Cheese

Information

Ingredients

Red Leicester Cheese (Milk)(Colour: Annatto), Full Fat Cream Cheese (Milk) (30%), [Cream Cheese Curd (Milk), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum)], Rehydrated Mixed Herbs (Marjoram, Basil, Oregano, Sage, Thyme, Parsley), Garlic Powder

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°CConsume within 3 days and before use by date shown

Produce of

Made in the UK using milk from the UK

Name and address

  • Long Clawson Dairy Ltd,
  • Long Clawson,
  • Melton Mowbray,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE14 4PJ.

Return to

  • Long Clawson Dairy Ltd,
  • Long Clawson,
  • Melton Mowbray,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE14 4PJ.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1558Kj 377Kcal
Fat 33.97g
of which saturated22.50g
Carbohydrate 0.63g
of which sugars 0.63g
Fibre 1.13g
Protein 17.07g
Salt 1.44g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

BRILLIANT 10/10

5 stars

it was DELICIOUS would highly recommend !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Usually bought next

Tesco Cream Crackers 300G

£ 0.40
£0.13/100g

Counter Five Counties

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 1.60
£8.00/kg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Counter Ilchester Applewood Smoked Flavour Cheddar

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 2.85
£9.50/kg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Tesco Finest Assorted Cracker For Cheese 250G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.50
£1.00/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here