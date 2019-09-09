Jack Daniels & Ginger 330Ml

Great tasting premixed drink
Tastes great. I love JD and I love ginger flavour, so this is a great match. The JD premixed can range are all great tasting so give them all a try if you like JD
Mixed Drink in a can
Lovely idea, mixer and whisky in one, saved buying the ginger seperate will buy it again
Great
Lovely drink just as Jack Daniels always is.
Subtle and convenient
The ginger was much more subtle than expected with just a slight warming touch, great for winter months. It blended well with the taste of the JD and the pre mixed convenient can makes it great for taking to a friend's house.
Nice drink. Ginger flavour is not overpowering which siuts me as I am not keen on ginger. Had a voucher for this item which made it a good value. I would not buy it for full price.
Tasty and refreshing. Can taste the JD but not too overpowering.
Great taste
Good taste, just the right amount.
Not just for Christmas
Better than most of the other pre-mixed drinks I've tried. I had it with my Christmas Dinner, just the one can as I was driving.
Yes please
What's not to love? Already mixed and delicious to drink. Quick convenient and lovely
Convenient and tasty
Some premix cans don't taste great buy this one is really good, I'm impressed! Great for when you just want one drink and don't want a whole bottle of whiskey. Very refreshing.