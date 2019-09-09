By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jack Daniels & Ginger 330Ml

4.5(38)Write a review
Jack Daniels & Ginger 330Ml
£ 2.00
£6.07/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • A Perfect Mix of Whiskey & Ginger
  • A perfect mix of Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey & ginger ale, best served chilled.
  • Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey is a premium whiskey made using the finest ingredients and mellowed through 10 feet of sugar maple charcoal, before being aged in charred oak barrels. It is this unique way of making whiskey that makes Jack Daniel's what it is - a smooth sipping Tennessee whiskey and not a bourbon. Jack Daniel's & Ginger is a refreshing mix of Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 and zesty ginger ale.
  • A convenient, perfectly mixed drink whether you're on the go or staying in with friends.
  • 330ml can. 1 serve per can.
  • Energy per 330ml can: 185kcal
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Alcohol Units

1.7

ABV

5% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before. See Base of Can

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Brown-Forman Beverages, Europe, Ltd.,
  • 45 Mortimer Street,
  • London,
  • W1W 8HJ,
  • UK.

Return to

  www.jackdaniels.com
  • 45 Mortimer Street,
  • London,
  • W1W 8HJ,
  • UK.
  • www.jackdaniels.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

38 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Great tasting premixed drink

5 stars

Tastes great. I love JD and I love ginger flavour, so this is a great match. The JD premixed can range are all great tasting so give them all a try if you like JD

Mixed Drink in a can

4 stars

Lovely idea, mixer and whisky in one, saved buying the ginger seperate will buy it again

Great

5 stars

Lovely drink just as Jack Daniels always is.

Subtle and convenient

5 stars

The ginger was much more subtle than expected with just a slight warming touch, great for winter months. It blended well with the taste of the JD and the pre mixed convenient can makes it great for taking to a friend's house.

Nice drink. Ginger flavour is not overpowering whi

4 stars

Nice drink. Ginger flavour is not overpowering which siuts me as I am not keen on ginger. Had a voucher for this item which made it a good value. I would not buy it for full price.

Tasty and refreshing. Can taste the JD but not too

4 stars

Tasty and refreshing. Can taste the JD but not too overpowering.

Great taste

4 stars

Good taste, just the right amount.

Not just for Christmas

4 stars

Better than most of the other pre-mixed drinks I've tried. I had it with my Christmas Dinner, just the one can as I was driving.

Yes please

5 stars

What's not to love? Already mixed and delicious to drink. Quick convenient and lovely

Convenient and tasty

5 stars

Some premix cans don't taste great buy this one is really good, I'm impressed! Great for when you just want one drink and don't want a whole bottle of whiskey. Very refreshing.

1-10 of 38 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

