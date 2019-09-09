By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jack Daniel's & Cola 330Ml

Jack Daniel's & Cola 330Ml
£ 2.00
£6.07/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

  • A perfect mix of Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey & cola, best served chilled.
  • Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey is a premium whiskey made using the finest ingredients and mellowed through 10 feet of sugar maple charcoal, before being aged in charred oak barrels. It is this unique way of making whiskey that makes Jack Daniel's what it is - a smooth sipping Tennessee whiskey and not a bourbon. Jack Daniel's & Cola is the iconic mix of Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 and refreshing cola.
  • A convenient, perfectly mixed drink whether you're on the go or staying in with friends.
  • 330ml can. 1 serve per can.
  • Energy per 330ml can: 210kcal
  • Sour mash
  • A perfect mix of whiskey & cola
  • Pack size: 330ml

Information

Alcohol Units

1.7

ABV

5% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before. See Base of Can

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Brown-Forman Beverages Europe Ltd.,
  • 45 Mortimer Street,
  • London,
  • W1W 8HJ,
  • UK.



  
  
  
  
  
  • www.jackdaniels.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

330ml ℮

