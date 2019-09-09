Jack Daniel's & Cola 330Ml
- A perfect mix of Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey & cola, best served chilled.
- Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey is a premium whiskey made using the finest ingredients and mellowed through 10 feet of sugar maple charcoal, before being aged in charred oak barrels. It is this unique way of making whiskey that makes Jack Daniel's what it is - a smooth sipping Tennessee whiskey and not a bourbon. Jack Daniel's & Cola is the iconic mix of Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 and refreshing cola.
- A convenient, perfectly mixed drink whether you're on the go or staying in with friends.
- 330ml can. 1 serve per can.
- Energy per 330ml can: 210kcal
- Sour mash
- A perfect mix of whiskey & cola
- Pack size: 330ml
Information
Alcohol Units
1.7
ABV
5% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before. See Base of Can
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Brown-Forman Beverages Europe Ltd.,
- 45 Mortimer Street,
- London,
- W1W 8HJ,
- UK.
Return to
- www.jackdaniels.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
330ml ℮
