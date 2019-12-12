Tesco Finest British Free Range Goose

- Energy2195kJ 531kcal27%
- Fat50.0g71%
- Saturates12.5g63%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1756kJ / 425kcal
Product Description
- Fresh Class A free range whole goose with giblets.
- Free Range Whole Goose with Giblets Fed a varied diet for a naturally rich full flavour. Our Tesco Finest geese are reared in spacious, grassy paddocks on a family run farm in East Anglia, where care for the birds' welfare is paramount and they can graze freely as they would in the wild. Their varied diet and freedom to roam makes the meat naturally rich, dark and full of flavour. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Free Range Whole Goose with Giblets Fed a varied diet for a naturally rich full flavour. Our Tesco Finest geese are reared in spacious, grassy paddocks on a family run farm in East Anglia, where care for the birds welfare is paramount and they can graze freely as they would in the wild. Their varied diet and freedom to roam makes the meat naturally rich, dark and full of flavour.
Information
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 50-60 hours in a refrigerator Once defrosted use on same day and do not refreeze Ensure the bird is completely defrosted by checking there are no ice crystals in the body cavity and the legs are flexible Follow cooking instructions opposite. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately. Use within 1 month. Use by: see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: FOR CALCULATED COOKING TIMES SEE FRONT OF LABEL
Chilled: 180°C / Fan 160°C / Gas 4 Place on a wire rack over a deep roasting tin. Prick the breast skin with a fork and loosely cover with kitchen foil. Cook in a pre-heated oven. Remove foil for the last 30 minutes of cooking time. Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer. If they are pink, continue cooking for a few minutes and retest. Due to the nature of the goose, fat will cook out, use a deep roasting tin or remove the hot fat carefully at regular intervals. Allow to stand for 30 minutes before carving.
Cooking Precautions
- Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Origin UK
Preparation and Usage
Remove neck and giblets from body cavity.
If stuffing is to be used, place in neck end and allow extra cooking time.
Oven cook from chilled only.
Remove all packaging, drip pad and ensure the protective wing guard is removed.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: This product will contain bones..
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores Handle. Not Yet Recycled Pad. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1756kJ / 425kcal
|2195kJ / 531kcal
|Fat
|40.0g
|50.0g
|Saturates
|10.0g
|12.5g
|Carbohydrate
|2.0g
|2.5g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|14.0g
|17.5g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: This product will contain bones..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019