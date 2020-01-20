By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Cuts Mixed Selection Cat Food 48X100g

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Cuts Mixed Selection Cat Food 48X100g
£ 8.50
£1.78/kg

Product Description

  • A complete pet food for adult cats aged 1 - 7 years
  • Cuts in Jelly and Gravy Variety 1 7 yrs
  • Developed with Pet Nutrition Experts.
  • Pack size: 4.8KG

Information

Ingredients

With Lamb in Gravy
Composition
Meat and Animal Derivatives (43%, including 4% Lamb), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% Chicory), Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats.


With Beef in Gravy
Composition
Meat and Animal Derivatives (43%, including 4% Beef), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% chicory), Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats.

With Chicken in Jelly
Composition
Meat and Animal Derivatives (43%, including 4% Chicken), Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% chicory).

With Tuna in Jelly

Composition
Meat and Animal Derivatives (39%), Fish and Fish Derivatives (4% Tuna), Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% chicory).

Additives (For all Varieties).
Technological additives per Kg (For all Jelly Varieties): Cassia Gum 1.6g.
Nutritional Additives per Kg (For all Varieties): Vitamin D3 100 IU, Calcium Iodate Anhydrous 0.8 mg, Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate 38 mg, Taurine 450 mg.

Analytical Constituents (For all Varieties).
Protein    8.0%
Crude fibres    0.5%
Fat content    6.5%
Inorganic matter    2.0%
Moisture    82.0%
Calcium    0.3%
Omega 6    1.0%

Calories    96 per 100g

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 2 days. Daily Feeding Guide An average adult cat (4kg) needs approximately 2-4 pouches per day, in at least 2 separate meals. This will vary depending upon the activity level and size of your cat. Cats regulate their food intake and seldom overeat. Best served at room temperature. Pregnant and nursing mothers may require up to 4 times as much as their normal intake. Make sure fresh drinking water is always available for your pet. When introducing you cat to a new food, make the change gradually over 7-10 days, increasing the proportion of the new food each day.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland

Number of uses

48 Servings

Recycling info

Box. Card widely recycled Pouch. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

48 x 100g e (4.8 kg)

  • Information

    Ingredients

    with Beef in Gravy
    Composition: Meat and Animal Derivatives (43%, including 4% Beef), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% chicory), Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats.

    Additives (For all Varieties).
    Technological additives per Kg (For all Jelly Varieties): Cassia Gum 1.6g.
    Nutritional Additives per Kg (For all Varieties): Vitamin D3 100 IU, Calcium Iodate Anhydrous 0.8 mg, Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate 38 mg, Taurine 450 mg.

    Analytical Constituents (For all Varieties).
    Protein    8.0%
    Crude fibres    0.5%
    Fat content    6.5%
    Inorganic matter    2.0%
    Moisture    82.0%
    Calcium    0.3%
    Omega 6    1.0%

    Calories    96 per 100g

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 2 days. Daily Feeding Guide An average adult cat (4kg) needs approximately 2-4 pouches per day, in at least 2 separate meals. This will vary depending upon the activity level and size of your cat. Cats regulate their food intake and seldom overeat. Best served at room temperature. Pregnant and nursing mothers may require up to 4 times as much as their normal intake. Make sure fresh drinking water is always available for your pet. When introducing you cat to a new food, make the change gradually over 7-10 days, increasing the proportion of the new food each day.

    Number of uses

    48 Servings

  • Information

    Ingredients

    With Tuna in Jelly

    Composition
    Meat and Animal Derivatives (39%), Fish and Fish Derivatives (4% Tuna), Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% chicory).


    Additives (For all Varieties).
    Technological additives per Kg (For all Jelly Varieties): Cassia Gum 1.6g.
    Nutritional Additives per Kg (For all Varieties): Vitamin D3 100 IU, Calcium Iodate Anhydrous 0.8 mg, Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate 38 mg, Taurine 450 mg.

    Analytical Constituents (For all Varieties).
    Protein    8.0%
    Crude fibres    0.5%
    Fat content    6.5%
    Inorganic matter    2.0%
    Moisture    82.0%
    Calcium    0.3%
    Omega 6    1.0%

    Calories    96 per 100g
     

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 2 days. Daily Feeding Guide An average adult cat (4kg) needs approximately 2-4 pouches per day, in at least 2 separate meals. This will vary depending upon the activity level and size of your cat. Cats regulate their food intake and seldom overeat. Best served at room temperature. Pregnant and nursing mothers may require up to 4 times as much as their normal intake. Make sure fresh drinking water is always available for your pet. When introducing you cat to a new food, make the change gradually over 7-10 days, increasing the proportion of the new food each day.

    Number of uses

    48 Servings

  • Information

    Ingredients

    With Lamb in Gravy
    Composition
    Meat and Animal Derivatives (43%, including 4% Lamb), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% Chicory), Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats.


    Additives (For all Varieties).
    Technological additives per Kg (For all Jelly Varieties): Cassia Gum 1.6g.
    Nutritional Additives per Kg (For all Varieties): Vitamin D3 100 IU, Calcium Iodate Anhydrous 0.8 mg, Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate 38 mg, Taurine 450 mg.

    Analytical Constituents (For all Varieties).
    Protein    8.0%
    Crude fibres    0.5%
    Fat content    6.5%
    Inorganic matter    2.0%
    Moisture    82.0%
    Calcium    0.3%
    Omega 6    1.0%

    Calories    96 per 100g

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 2 days. Daily Feeding Guide An average adult cat (4kg) needs approximately 2-4 pouches per day, in at least 2 separate meals. This will vary depending upon the activity level and size of your cat. Cats regulate their food intake and seldom overeat. Best served at room temperature. Pregnant and nursing mothers may require up to 4 times as much as their normal intake. Make sure fresh drinking water is always available for your pet. When introducing you cat to a new food, make the change gradually over 7-10 days, increasing the proportion of the new food each day.

    Number of uses

    48 Servings

  • Information

    Ingredients

    With Chicken in Jelly
    Composition
    Meat and Animal Derivatives (43%, including 4% Chicken), Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% chicory).

    Additives (For all Varieties).
    Technological additives per Kg (For all Jelly Varieties): Cassia Gum 1.6g.
    Nutritional Additives per Kg (For all Varieties): Vitamin D3 100 IU, Calcium Iodate Anhydrous 0.8 mg, Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate 38 mg, Taurine 450 mg.

    Analytical Constituents (For all Varieties).
    Protein    8.0%
    Crude fibres    0.5%
    Fat content    6.5%
    Inorganic matter    2.0%
    Moisture    82.0%
    Calcium    0.3%
    Omega 6    1.0%

    Calories    96 per 100g

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 2 days. Daily Feeding Guide An average adult cat (4kg) needs approximately 2-4 pouches per day, in at least 2 separate meals. This will vary depending upon the activity level and size of your cat. Cats regulate their food intake and seldom overeat. Best served at room temperature. Pregnant and nursing mothers may require up to 4 times as much as their normal intake. Make sure fresh drinking water is always available for your pet. When introducing you cat to a new food, make the change gradually over 7-10 days, increasing the proportion of the new food each day.

    Number of uses

    48 Servings

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

My cats love it

5 stars

Highly recommend by my 12 & 18yr old cats that normally only eat Felix meat in jelly,

Usually bought next

Tesco Lightweight Cat Litter 10L

£ 1.89
£0.19/litre

Tesco Adult Dry Cat Food With Chicken 3Kg

£ 3.00
£1.00/kg

Tesco Cuts In Jelly Selection Cat Food Pouches 48 X100g

£ 8.50
£1.78/kg

Tesco Salmon & Vegetables Dry Cat Food 1Kg

£ 1.25
£1.25/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here