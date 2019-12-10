By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Green Giant Asparagus 330G

Green Giant Asparagus 330G
£ 2.60
£13.69/kg
Each 80g contains:
  • Energy67 kJ 16 kcal
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 84 kJ/20 kcal

Product Description

  • Green Asparagus
  • For more information visit www.greengiant.co.uk
  • Green Giant vegetables provide you with 1 of your 5 a day.
  • Tasty hearts of palm, asparagus and artichoke hearts, perfect for salads.
  • Green Giant vegetables are made out of 100% natural ingredients.
  • 80g of drained product = one of your five recommended daily servings of fruit & veg.
  • Perfect in salads
  • 1 of 5 a day
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

Green Asparagus, Water, Salt

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. After opening, keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.Best before end: see lid of jar.

Produce of

Made in Peru

Preparation and Usage

  • Simply drain and enjoy hot or cold. Perfect for soups, quiches and salads.

Number of uses

Contains at least 2 portions

Warnings

  • Safety seal button on lid pops up when seal is broken.

Recycling info

Jar. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1YT,

Drained weight

190g

Net Contents

330g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach 80g contains%*
Energy 84 kJ/20 kcal67 kJ/16 kcal1%
Fat 0.3g0.2g<1%
of which saturates 0.1g0.1g<1%
Carbohydrate 1.7g1.4g1%
of which sugars 1.0g0.8g1%
Fibre 1.5g1.2g-
Protein 1.9g1.5g3%
Salt 0.78g0.62g10%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---

Safety information

View more safety information

Safety seal button on lid pops up when seal is broken.

