Green Giant Asparagus 330G

- Energy67 kJ 16 kcal1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 84 kJ/20 kcal
Product Description
- Green Asparagus
- For more information visit www.greengiant.co.uk
- Green Giant vegetables provide you with 1 of your 5 a day.
- Tasty hearts of palm, asparagus and artichoke hearts, perfect for salads.
- Green Giant vegetables are made out of 100% natural ingredients.
- 80g of drained product = one of your five recommended daily servings of fruit & veg.
- Perfect in salads
- 1 of 5 a day
- Pack size: 190g
Information
Ingredients
Green Asparagus, Water, Salt
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. After opening, keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.Best before end: see lid of jar.
Produce of
Made in Peru
Preparation and Usage
- Simply drain and enjoy hot or cold. Perfect for soups, quiches and salads.
Number of uses
Contains at least 2 portions
Warnings
- Safety seal button on lid pops up when seal is broken.
Recycling info
Jar. Recyclable
Name and address
- Made for:
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
- UB8 1YT,
Return to
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
- Please freephone us:
- 0800 89 77 77 (UK)
- 1800 535 115 (ROI)
Drained weight
190g
Net Contents
330g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each 80g contains
|%*
|Energy
|84 kJ/20 kcal
|67 kJ/16 kcal
|1%
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.2g
|<1%
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|1.7g
|1.4g
|1%
|of which sugars
|1.0g
|0.8g
|1%
|Fibre
|1.5g
|1.2g
|-
|Protein
|1.9g
|1.5g
|3%
|Salt
|0.78g
|0.62g
|10%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Safety seal button on lid pops up when seal is broken.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019