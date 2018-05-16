Mike & Ike Tropical Typhoon Candies 141G

Product Description
- Chewy Tropical Fruit Flavored Candies
- Now with real fruit juice!
- Naturally & artificially flavored
- Pack size: 141g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Corn Syrup**, Modified Corn Starch**, Fruit Juice from Concentrate (Pear, Orange, Strawberry, Cherry, Lime, Lemon), Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Fumaric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Flavouring, Dextrin, Shellac, Carnauba Wax, Triglycerides of Fatty Acids, Colours: Allura Red*, Tartrazine*, Sunset Yellow*, Brilliant Blue, *May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children, ** Produced from Genetically Modified Maize
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeFor best before see window
Produce of
Product of USA
Importer address
- Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd,
- Middlesex,
- UB5 6AG.
Net Contents
141g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy KJ
|1530kJ
|Kcal
|360kcal
|Fat
|0g
|Of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|90g
|Of which sugars
|62.5g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|Trace
