Gallo Family Vineyards Rose Grenache 2.25L

Gallo Family Vineyards Rose Grenache 2.25L
£ 16.00
£5.34/75cl

Product Description

  • White Grenache - Rosé Californian Wine
  • You can taste the Gallo family's dedication to the art of winemaking, passed down through four generations, in this White Grenache. This delicious rosé highlights vibrant fresh strawberry flavours and delicate floral notes.
  • Wine of California, U.S.A.
  • Pack size: 2.25l

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

21.4

ABV

9.5% vol

Producer

E. & J. Gallo Winery

Type of Closure

Other

Wine Maker

Cal Dennison

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Grenache Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Specific yeasts were selected which allow true varietal expression. Cool fermentation conditions were employed to maintain delicate aromas and fruit expression. The cool storage in tank preserves fresh aromatics and flavours. The precise fermentation management allows full varietal expression of the fruit.

History

  • For four generations the Gallo family has been bringing consumers quality wines, innovation and value for money. And we've never been more proud than we are of our current vintage. Delicious tasting wines in all new packaging - definitely something to raise a glass to.

Regional Information

  • The fruit for this wine originated from the Central Valley, about a ninety-minute drive from San Francisco. The valley lies at the foot of the Sierra Nevada Mountains and benefits from an ideal combination of warm days and cool nights during the growing season.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Once opened the wine may be stored up to 4 weeks, in a cool place.

Produce of

Wine of U.S.A

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy chilled.

Name and address

  • Packaged for:
  • E. & J. Gallo Winery Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Importer address

  • E. & J. Gallo Winery Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • E. & J. Gallo Winery Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.
  • www.gallo.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

2.25l ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

