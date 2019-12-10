Gallo Family Vineyards Rose Grenache 2.25L

Product Description
- White Grenache - Rosé Californian Wine
- You can taste the Gallo family's dedication to the art of winemaking, passed down through four generations, in this White Grenache. This delicious rosé highlights vibrant fresh strawberry flavours and delicate floral notes.
- Wine of California, U.S.A.
- Pack size: 2.25l
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
Region of Origin
California
Wine Colour
Rosé
Alcohol Units
21.4
ABV
9.5% vol
Producer
E. & J. Gallo Winery
Type of Closure
Other
Wine Maker
Cal Dennison
Country
United States
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Grenache Blanc
Vinification Details
- Specific yeasts were selected which allow true varietal expression. Cool fermentation conditions were employed to maintain delicate aromas and fruit expression. The cool storage in tank preserves fresh aromatics and flavours. The precise fermentation management allows full varietal expression of the fruit.
History
- For four generations the Gallo family has been bringing consumers quality wines, innovation and value for money. And we've never been more proud than we are of our current vintage. Delicious tasting wines in all new packaging - definitely something to raise a glass to.
Regional Information
- The fruit for this wine originated from the Central Valley, about a ninety-minute drive from San Francisco. The valley lies at the foot of the Sierra Nevada Mountains and benefits from an ideal combination of warm days and cool nights during the growing season.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Storage
Once opened the wine may be stored up to 4 weeks, in a cool place.
Produce of
Wine of U.S.A
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy chilled.
Name and address
Importer address
- E. & J. Gallo Winery Europe,
- Harman House,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1QQ,
- U.K.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
2.25l ℮
