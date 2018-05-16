Summer Infant Slumber Buddies Eddie Elephant

Product Description
- 3 lullabies
- 15, 30 & 45 minute automatic shut-off feature
- 4 colour LED display options - blue, red, green, & all colours
- Create a tranquil environment for your little one at bedtime with Slumber Buddies® Classic. This soft, plush elephant is the ideal bedtime companion for soothing your little one to sleep
- Calming starry night display projects on the ceiling and walls of baby's room in 3 colour options. Complete with lullabies and nature sounds and a choice of 15 /30 / 45 minute auto shut-off.
- 3 level volume control, includes 3 AA batteries, suitable from birth & up
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020