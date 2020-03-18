Muller Light Mint Chocolate Fix Dessert 4 X 100G
- 4x Low fat mint flavour smooth milk chocolate dessert with sugar & sweeteners
- Official Dessert as Proud Sponsor of British Athletics and Athletics Ireland.
- Typical values per 100g: Energy 406kJ / 97kcal
- Contains a source of phenylalanine.
- Low fat
- 97 kcal per pot
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 400G
Water, Skimmed Milk from Concentrate, Belgian Milk Chocolate (6%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin; Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Stabilisers: Pectins, Carob Bean Gum, Cream (Milk), Sweeteners: Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Natural Peppermint Flavouring, Flavouring
- May also contain Nuts
Keep refrigerated.Use by see top of pack.
4 x 100g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|406kJ (97kcal)
|Fat
|2.9g
|of which saturates
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|14.7g
|of which sugars
|10.1g
|Protein
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.12g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
