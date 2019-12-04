Muller Light Greek Toffee Yogurt 4X120g

- Energy309kJ 74kcal-%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 257kJ (61kcal)
Product Description
- 4 x Smooth toffee flavour Greek style fat free yogurt with sweeteners
- Official Yogurt as Proud Sponsor of British Athletics & Athletics Ireland.
- Love our yogurts?
- Try Müller Milk!
- Contains a source of Phenylalanine.
- Fat free, 74kcal
- High in protein
- 0% added sugar - contains naturally occuring sugars
- Pack size: 480g
- Fat free
- High in protein
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk), Water, Modified Maize Starch, Gelatine, Flavourings, Stabiliser: Pectins, Colour: Plain Caramel, Salt, Sweeteners: Aspartame, Acesulfame K
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Best before see top of pack.
Name and address
- Müller,
- TF9 3SQ,
- UK.
Return to
- Müller,
- TF9 3SQ,
- UK.
- www.muller.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|257kJ (61kcal)
|Fat
|0.1g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|8.5g
|of which sugars
|7.8g
|Protein
|6.3g
|Salt
|0.26g
|Calcium
|216mg (32% of NRV per pot)
|NRV is Nutrient Reference Value
|-
