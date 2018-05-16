Jack Links Beef Jerky Original 25G

- Energy291 kJ 69 kcal3%
Product Description
- Tasty Thin Strips of Select Beef - Marinated, Smoked and Dried - Original Flavour.
- How we craft our beef jerky...
- We only use select rump beef, cut into thin strips. These are then seasoned carefully with our special family recipe using selected ingredients. Finally the thin beef strips are dried and smoked slowly in hot air - in the traditional way.
- 1. Select best cuts
- 2. Preparation
- 3. Seasoning / marinade
- 4. Smoking & drying
- Jack Link™ quality guarantee family owned since 1885
- Quality & Tradition
- "Over 100 years ago, my great-grandparents settled in the Northwoods of Wisconsin, bringing with them treasured family recipes and an adventurous spirit.
- My family us still here in Northern Wisconsin, taking pride in the quality products we make from those same time-honored recipes. So go ahead, try our snacks. My name on the package is my personal guarantee of your satisfaction. Enjoy!"
- Jack Link
- Packed in a protective atmosphere
- Packed under Brazilian Government Inspection - CNPJ 13.171.927
- 100% lean beef
- High in protein
- Ready to eat snack
- No added MSG
- No artificial colouring
- Halal - Fambras Halal Brazil
- Pack size: 25g
Information
Ingredients
Beef, Sugar, Sea Salt, Dried Soy Sauce [(Wheat, Soybeans, Salt), Maltodextrin], Hydrolysed Corn Protein, Yeast Extract, Curing Salt (Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)), Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Antioxidant (Extract of Rosemary), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Pineapple Powder, It takes 186 g of Beef for 100 g of Beef Jerky
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
Keeps without refrigeration.
Produce of
Product of Brazil
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
Warnings
- Oxygen absorber in packaging is not edible.
Name and address
- Jack Link's Snacks, LSI - Germany GmbH,
- Eyber Str. 81,
- 91522 Ansbach,
- Germany.
Return to
- www.jacklinks.eu
Net Contents
25g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|25 g**
|*GDA per 25 g**
|Energy
|1165 kJ 275 kcal
|291 kJ 69 kcal
|3 %
|Fat
|4 g
|1 g
|1 %
|of which saturated fat
|1,8 g
|0,5 g
|2 %
|Carbohydrate
|18,8 g
|4,7 g
|2 %
|of which sugar
|16,5 g
|4,1 g
|5 %
|Protein
|41 g
|10,3 g
|21 %
|Salt
|5,6 g
|1,4 g
|23 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
Safety information
Oxygen absorber in packaging is not edible.
