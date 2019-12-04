Hovis Best Of Of Both Thick 750G

Best of the Best
I have kept this bread in my fridge for up to a week and it has never gone off. I prefer this type of bread to the plain white which usually was too soft and soggy.
somethings not right
rubbish - going off in 1 day
Typical values per 100g: Energy 973kJ
Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Wheatgerm (5%), Calcium Sulphate, Yeast, Salt, Vegetable Fibre (Inulin), Soya Flour, Wheat Protein, Preservative: E282, Emulsifiers: E472e, E471, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid
To keep your loaf at its best, store away from direct sunlight, in a cool, dry place - ideally not in the fridge. Once opened reseal the bag. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase. Best within 3 months.For Best Before date, see bag tie.
This loaf contains 16 slices
750g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Slice 47g
|%RI*
|Energy
|973kJ
|457kJ
|-
|230kcal
|108kcal
|5%
|Fat
|2.2g
|1.0g
|1%
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|0.2g
|1%
|Carbohydrates
|40.4g
|19.0g
|7%
|of which sugars
|4.0g
|1.9g
|2%
|Fibre
|3.9g
|1.8g
|Protein
|10.2g
|4.8g
|10%
|Salt
|0.86g
|0.40g
|7%
|Calcium
|478mg (60% RI)
|225mg (28% RI)
|*Reference Intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
This loaf contains 16 slices
SAFETY FIRST: TO AVOID DANGER OF SUFFOCATION, PLEASE KEEP THIS WRAPPER AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN
