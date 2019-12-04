By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hovis Best Of Of Both Thick 750G

3(2)Write a review
£ 1.10
£0.15/100g
Each slice (47g)
  • Energy457kJ 108kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.40g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 973kJ

Product Description

  • Thick Sliced White Bread with added Wheatgerm & Calcium
  • At Hovis, our expert bakers have been baking bread for over 130 years, so they've learnt a thing or two about making a great loaf. They start with the tasty white bread kids love, then bake in wheatgerm, the really good bit of the wholegrain. And with twice the wheatgerm of wholemeal bread and a great source of calcium, this loaf is truly the best of both!
  • Twice the wheatgerm of wholemeal bread
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Wheatgerm (5%), Calcium Sulphate, Yeast, Salt, Vegetable Fibre (Inulin), Soya Flour, Wheat Protein, Preservative: E282, Emulsifiers: E472e, E471, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

To keep your loaf at its best, store away from direct sunlight, in a cool, dry place - ideally not in the fridge. Once opened reseal the bag. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase. Best within 3 months.For Best Before date, see bag tie.

Number of uses

This loaf contains 16 slices

Warnings

  • SAFETY FIRST:
  • TO AVOID DANGER OF SUFFOCATION, PLEASE KEEP THIS WRAPPER AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

Name and address

Return to

  • Queries or Comments:
  • We'd love to hear from you. If you've any questions or comments, please do get in touch.
  • www.hovis.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 022 3394
  • ROI: 1800 937502
Net Contents

750g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Slice 47g%RI*
Energy 973kJ457kJ
-230kcal108kcal5%
Fat 2.2g1.0g1%
of which saturates 0.4g0.2g1%
Carbohydrates 40.4g19.0g7%
of which sugars 4.0g1.9g2%
Fibre 3.9g1.8g
Protein 10.2g4.8g10%
Salt 0.86g0.40g7%
Calcium 478mg (60% RI)225mg (28% RI)
*Reference Intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---
This loaf contains 16 slices---

Safety information

View more safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Best of the Best

5 stars

I have kept this bread in my fridge for up to a week and it has never gone off. I prefer this type of bread to the plain white which usually was too soft and soggy.

somethings not right

1 stars

rubbish - going off in 1 day

