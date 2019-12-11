Tesco Crispy Breaded Mushrooms 400G

Lovely rich garlic flavour and crisped up beautifu
Lovely rich garlic flavour and crisped up beautifully in the oven :)
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 905kJ / 217kcal
INGREDIENTS: Mushroom (79%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Egg White, Salt, Garlic Powder, Wheat Gluten, Dextrose, Flavouring.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35-40 mins
Place mushrooms directly on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 18-20 mins
Place mushrooms directly on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 4 servings
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a pack (90g**)
|Energy
|905kJ / 217kcal
|814kJ / 195kcal
|Fat
|12.9g
|11.6g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|19.3g
|17.4g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|2.6g
|Protein
|4.5g
|4.1g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 360g.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019