Tesco Crispy Breaded Mushrooms 400G

Tesco Crispy Breaded Mushrooms 400G
£ 3.00
£0.75/100g

Offer

¼ of a pack
  • Energy814kJ 195kcal
    10%
  • Fat11.6g
    17%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 905kJ / 217kcal

Product Description

  • Mushrooms coated in a garlic batter and breadcrumbs.
  • Crispy & Juicy Button mushrooms coated in a garlic crumb for a crisp finish
  • Crispy & juicy
  • 20 mins oven
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mushroom (79%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Egg White, Salt, Garlic Powder, Wheat Gluten, Dextrose, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35-40 mins
Place mushrooms directly on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 18-20 mins
Place mushrooms directly on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pack (90g**)
Energy905kJ / 217kcal814kJ / 195kcal
Fat12.9g11.6g
Saturates1.0g0.9g
Carbohydrate19.3g17.4g
Sugars0.5g0.5g
Fibre2.9g2.6g
Protein4.5g4.1g
Salt0.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 360g.--

Lovely rich garlic flavour and crisped up beautifu

5 stars

Lovely rich garlic flavour and crisped up beautifully in the oven :)

