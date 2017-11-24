By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4.5(20)Write a review
Guess How Much I Love You Comfort Blanket
  • Little Nutbrown Hare is one of the much-loved characters from the classic storybook Guess How Much I Love You, created from the softest plush with beautiful embroidered detail.
  • Features textures, tags and ribbons to encourage sensory exploration. Suitable from birth and makes a beautiful baby gift for any occasion
  • The beautiful Guess How Much I Love You Comfort Blanket features Little Nutbrown Hare, one of the much-loved characters from the classic children's storybook Guess How Much I Love You. Created from the softest plush, the baby soft comforter is perfect for calming and soothing little ones at cuddle time and nap time, whilst the beautiful textured fabrics, tags and ribbons offer plenty to encourage sensory exploration to keep baby entertained. Completed with the sentiment message ‘Guess How Much I Love You' beautifully embroidered onto the blanket, this safe-from-birth comforter makes a perfect gift for baby on any occasion.
  • A beautiful guess how much i love you comfort blanket perfect for calming and soothing baby

20 Reviews

Imagine not as shown online

1 stars

I bought this comforter for my 7 month old Son as a Christmas present. It arrived today & it’s not the same image as shown on the website! It doesn’t have the embroided image & message ‘’ I love you to the moon & back”. I’m very disappointed!!!! I say this to my son all time, it had more meaning with the image & message on the blanket. I could have bought this from other retailers for a few pound cheaper but chose Tesco for the lovely embroidery image & message. You expect, to get exactly what you see online!!! & I didn’t.

very sweet!

5 stars

I bought this for my Greyhound and he loves it, always takes it to bed with him. Its lovely and soft with nothing sharp to worry about.

Smaller than I thought

3 stars

This is fine for a new baby, just smaller than I expected.

Super soft comforter

5 stars

My granddaughter loves this so much that we bought another one to sleep at my house. She wont go to bed without it.

Comfort essential

4 stars

Lovely addition to guess how much I love you collection

Alot smaller than expected

2 stars

I brought this product because i read so many good reviews about it. Was abit disappointed with the size.

Lovely

5 stars

My baby girl got bought this when she was born. Unfortunately she lost it & I am so glad that I was able to buy a replacement as she loves it! Lovely & soft with different textures for little hands.

lovely to cuddle

5 stars

Bought as part of a gift for a new baby, cute, soft and cosy and lovely to cuddle, well made and excellent value for money for the price paid, very happy with the purchase, great service too.

Amazing!

5 stars

Well amazing is what my son thinks as he has to take it everywhere with him, this is the 3rd back up one I have purchased just in case it gets lost!

Great price!

5 stars

Bought as a gift for a newborn, sure it will be loved for years!

