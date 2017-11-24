Guess How Much I Love You Comfort Blanket

Imagine not as shown online
I bought this comforter for my 7 month old Son as a Christmas present. It arrived today & it’s not the same image as shown on the website! It doesn’t have the embroided image & message ‘’ I love you to the moon & back”. I’m very disappointed!!!! I say this to my son all time, it had more meaning with the image & message on the blanket. I could have bought this from other retailers for a few pound cheaper but chose Tesco for the lovely embroidery image & message. You expect, to get exactly what you see online!!! & I didn’t.
very sweet!
I bought this for my Greyhound and he loves it, always takes it to bed with him. Its lovely and soft with nothing sharp to worry about.
Smaller than I thought
This is fine for a new baby, just smaller than I expected.
Super soft comforter
My granddaughter loves this so much that we bought another one to sleep at my house. She wont go to bed without it.
Comfort essential
Lovely addition to guess how much I love you collection
Alot smaller than expected
I brought this product because i read so many good reviews about it. Was abit disappointed with the size.
Lovely
My baby girl got bought this when she was born. Unfortunately she lost it & I am so glad that I was able to buy a replacement as she loves it! Lovely & soft with different textures for little hands.
lovely to cuddle
Bought as part of a gift for a new baby, cute, soft and cosy and lovely to cuddle, well made and excellent value for money for the price paid, very happy with the purchase, great service too.
Amazing!
Well amazing is what my son thinks as he has to take it everywhere with him, this is the 3rd back up one I have purchased just in case it gets lost!
Great price!
Bought as a gift for a newborn, sure it will be loved for years!