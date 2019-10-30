By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Guess How Much I Love You Large Hare

5(121)Write a review
£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Product Description

  • Features long floppy ears and limbs
  • 22cm tall when sitting
  • Super soft and very cuddly
  • - Hand Wash /Air Dry
  • - 32cm
  • - 31cm x 20.5cm
  • Encourages concentration and development problem solving skills
  • Includes Gift Tag
  • 0m+

Information

121 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Gorgeous and soft character from fav child’s book

5 stars

Bought as a present but want to keep it! Love it, yes smaller than imagined but that’s cause it’s called Large Hare assume then it’s large in size. Lovely and soft n well made. Only has the words “I love You” on the foot instead of the “ Guess how much I love you” which is on advertised picture but it’s still gorgeous 👍

soft toy hare

5 stars

Brought for a Birthday give, received and its an excellent toy and much loved by my granddaughter

Thank you

5 stars

My granddaughter loves her hare so much that I bought another in case one went missing.

Very cute

5 stars

Bought this for my 3yr old granddaughter who was visiting from France she loves the story of nut brown hare and I managed to get this in time for her to return home. She carries him everywhere absolutely adores him.

Cute but not very big

3 stars

I bought this as a gift for my great niece. The size was meant to be large but it not very big at all. It is lovely and soft and very cute, just not as big as i expected

Lovely rabbit

5 stars

Brought this for a friend for her baby. She loved it.

Gorgeous soft & cuddly

5 stars

Bought for myself as both my children loved ‘guess how much I love you’ story. They are 15 & 18 now

Peter rabit

5 stars

I bought this for my little girl, she loves cuddling him in bed.

Guess how much I love this

4 stars

Bought two of these for my Grandsons for Easter gifts. They are not as large as I expected, but given that they are really well made and completely loved by both boys!

Best money spent in a long time!

5 stars

We bought this bunny for our 2 yr old daughter after buying the book and it is now our daughters best toy (she's never taken to the lamb we bought n4 she was born) ,she literally takes this bunny everywhere... school run,out in the car,shops,around the house,bed and its the 1st thing she picks up in the mornings. Its so sweet,we r gona buy another incase she loses it as i think we would have a problem on our hands if we didnt have a back up! (She put it down a few times around the ships today) Can't fault this!

1-10 of 121 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

