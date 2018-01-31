We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Gooey Louie

Gooey Louie

4.4(186)
£15.00

£15.00/each

Gooey LouieFeatures noisy exploding brain, pop-out eyes and lots of gooey bogiesPull the wrong Gooey and you're in for a surpriseSuitable for 2 or more players
The fun filled game of nose picking grossness with exploding brain and pop out eyes. Take turns sticking your finger up Louie's nose and have a good feel around to see what you can find. Pull out one of Louie's many stretchy gooey's, it could be short or long! Be lucky and all will be well, but pull the wrong gooey and Louie's eyes will bulge and his brain will explode.
H27.5cm x W26.5cm x D12.5cm
Fun filled game of nose picking grossnessIncludes noisy exploding brainPop out eyes and a big fat nose

Suitable for ages 5yrs+

Lower age limit

3 Years

