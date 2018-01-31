Gooey Louie Features noisy exploding brain, pop-out eyes and lots of gooey bogies Pull the wrong Gooey and you're in for a surprise Suitable for 2 or more players

The fun filled game of nose picking grossness with exploding brain and pop out eyes. Take turns sticking your finger up Louie's nose and have a good feel around to see what you can find. Pull out one of Louie's many stretchy gooey's, it could be short or long! Be lucky and all will be well, but pull the wrong gooey and Louie's eyes will bulge and his brain will explode.

H27.5cm x W26.5cm x D12.5cm

Suitable for ages 5yrs+

Lower age limit

3 Years