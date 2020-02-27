By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Breville Vtp169 Slow Cooker 1.5 Litre

5(5)Write a review
Breville Vtp169 Slow Cooker 1.5 Litre
£ 15.00
£15.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • 1.5-litre capacity
  • Removable ceramic pot
  • Dishwasher safe parts
  • - Compact design ideal for smaller households
  • - Low, High & Auto-Cook settings
  • - Dishwasher-safe bowl & lid
  • Enjoy delicious, home-cooked meals with ease in this Breville 1.5 Litre Slow Cooker - ideal for small or individual households. Three settings mean that dishes like casseroles, curries, soups and stews can be prepared in the morning and then cooked to perfection while you get on with your day.
  • Even cheaper cuts of meat are meltingly tender thanks to the wrap-around heating element which provides slow and even cooking. The brushed stainless steel design looks the part in any kitchen scheme while the compact size saves worktop and cupboard space. Perfect for serving at the table, the removable ceramic bowl is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect size

5 stars

This is perfect for 2+people., works great and doesn't take up much room in the cupboard!

Perfect for 1 or 2 servings

5 stars

Bought this for my son who thinks it is excellent. Slow cooked beef was the best he had ever tasted. My daughter was so impressed she wants one as well.

Compact - great for one or two people

4 stars

A good compact basic slow cooker with two settings

Good small size, easy to use.

5 stars

Bought this to replace my 3.5 litre slow cooker. As now only need a smaller amount.

Excellent little pot!

5 stars

Bought for my Uni student daughter. She loves it. Just the right size to cook a double portion of something scrummy to eat one, freeze one. She has a busy hands on course so to come back to a fresh ready meal is great. And I know she's eating well too.

Usually bought next

Schwartz Slow Cooker Beef & Ale Stew 43G

£ 1.00
£2.33/100g

Crockpot 3.5L Black Slow Cooker

£ 14.00
£14.00/each

Offer

Schwartz Slow Cooker Chicken Provencal 35G

£ 1.00
£2.86/100g

Tesco Diced Beef 400G

£ 3.70
£9.25/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here