Nip+Fab Glycolic Fix Cleanser 150Ml

5(12)Write a review
£ 8.00
£5.34/100ml

Product Description

  • Foaming facial cleanser with glycolic acid + cleansing olive oil
  • Uses a deep cleansing & purifying formula
  • With glycolic acid, apple amino acids & olive oil
  • Results in smooth, hydrated skin that feels fresh

  • The NIP+FAB Glycolic Fix Cleanser uses a deep cleansing and purifying formula that refreshes your skin for a more clear and radiant feel.

    The foaming facial cleanser is packed with glycolic acid, apple amino acids and olive oil to deep cleanse and soften your skin with a result that will appear fresher and smoother after use.

  • A deep cleansing + purifying formula for clear + radiant skin
  • 2% glycolic acid gently exfoliates + retextures skin
  • Olive oil cleanses + purifies pores
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Glycolic Acid, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, Sodium Cocoyl Apple Amino Acids, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Potassium Sorbate, Limonene, Parfum (Fragrance), Disodium EDTA, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Benzyl Benzoate, Geraniol

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Gently massage onto damp skin + rinse with lukewarm water. Avoid the delicate eye area.

Warnings

  • Cautions: Keep out of reach of children. Do not use on children under 3 years old. Do not use on peeling or irritated skin. Use sunscreen during daytime.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Nip + Fab,
  • 272 King's Road,
  • London,
  • UK,
  • SW3 5AW.

Return to

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

12 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Fab product

5 stars

I noticed immediate results. I will buy again. I would definitely recommend.

cleanser

4 stars

I have only had this product for 10 days but it certainly makes a difference to my skin.

nip+fab glycolic cleanser

5 stars

I love this product. It's creamy and with a nice grapefruit smell to it and leaves my skin REALY soft.

Smells nice

5 stars

This is a nice face wash, feels lovely, and is a good price

Deep Clean

4 stars

I have been after a non astringent cleanser for my troublesome clogged pores, and saw this in the Nip & Fab range, which I have been recommended to use by friends. I wasn't disappointed! Lovely, deep clean, and although I have only been using it for a week, my skin looks and feels so much better.

great addition to my Nip+Fab collection

5 stars

I bought this as I already use Nip + Fab products and its a great cleanser to remove make-up. I use this to wash my face and then the Nip + Fab glycolic facial scrub which leaves your skin feeling amazing.

Excellent

5 stars

This is brilliant. You only need a small amount so it lasts quite a while. Use it with a flannel and you'll notice the difference! Also, it's considerably cheaper than the official website.

Amazing for price

5 stars

I have used many cleansers before I tend to spend a lot of money on "better quality" products but then I thought I'd try nip and fab and I will never use another cleanser, it has a great fresh scent and is great for oily skin i could not recommend it More

zesty smell

5 stars

Iv been using this product for over a year now and when iv run out iv noticed the difference straight away

WAKEY WAKEY

5 stars

ENTER THE MODERN AGE OF CLEANING YOUR FACE. EVER DREAD THE SOAP AND WATER FIRST THING IN THE MORNING ? WELL WITH THE MINUTEST AMOUNT OF THIS CLEANSER IN THE PALM OF YOUR HAND AND ADDING A SPALSH OF WATER YOU WHIP UP THE SOFTEST FRESHEST PUREST FACE CLEANER AND WAKEUP CALL YOU COULD EVER IMAGINE. LIKE VELVET ON YOUR FACE THE LATHER BRINGS YOUR FACE BACK TOGETHER SLOWLY TIGHTENING AND SEALING IN ALL THE MOISTURE. LOVE IT CANT IMAGINE STARTING THE DAY WITHOUT IT.

1-10 of 12 reviews

