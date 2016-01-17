Nip+Fab Glycolic Fix Cleanser 150Ml

Fab product
I noticed immediate results. I will buy again. I would definitely recommend.
cleanser
I have only had this product for 10 days but it certainly makes a difference to my skin.
nip+fab glycolic cleanser
I love this product. It's creamy and with a nice grapefruit smell to it and leaves my skin REALY soft.
Smells nice
This is a nice face wash, feels lovely, and is a good price
Deep Clean
I have been after a non astringent cleanser for my troublesome clogged pores, and saw this in the Nip & Fab range, which I have been recommended to use by friends. I wasn't disappointed! Lovely, deep clean, and although I have only been using it for a week, my skin looks and feels so much better.
great addition to my Nip+Fab collection
I bought this as I already use Nip + Fab products and its a great cleanser to remove make-up. I use this to wash my face and then the Nip + Fab glycolic facial scrub which leaves your skin feeling amazing.
Excellent
This is brilliant. You only need a small amount so it lasts quite a while. Use it with a flannel and you'll notice the difference! Also, it's considerably cheaper than the official website.
Amazing for price
I have used many cleansers before I tend to spend a lot of money on "better quality" products but then I thought I'd try nip and fab and I will never use another cleanser, it has a great fresh scent and is great for oily skin i could not recommend it More
zesty smell
Iv been using this product for over a year now and when iv run out iv noticed the difference straight away
WAKEY WAKEY
ENTER THE MODERN AGE OF CLEANING YOUR FACE. EVER DREAD THE SOAP AND WATER FIRST THING IN THE MORNING ? WELL WITH THE MINUTEST AMOUNT OF THIS CLEANSER IN THE PALM OF YOUR HAND AND ADDING A SPALSH OF WATER YOU WHIP UP THE SOFTEST FRESHEST PUREST FACE CLEANER AND WAKEUP CALL YOU COULD EVER IMAGINE. LIKE VELVET ON YOUR FACE THE LATHER BRINGS YOUR FACE BACK TOGETHER SLOWLY TIGHTENING AND SEALING IN ALL THE MOISTURE. LOVE IT CANT IMAGINE STARTING THE DAY WITHOUT IT.