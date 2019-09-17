Tesco Reed Diffuser Cotton Fresh

Must be put on a coaster otherwise will ruin paint
Okay - could do with being a stronger though
I used this in my (small) porch to make it a nice welcoming scent when you arrive. It's not strong enough in comparison to the branded ones. I'm happy as I got it on offer but next time I'll buy the branded one;. Would not be suitable for a larger room.
Could be better
Quite over powering if it's in a small room. Smell's quite chemically too.
Total waste of money.
Have just tried to open this product. The plastic stopper in the bottle neck is very difficult to remove and consequently I am now covered in the liquid, both my hands and my clothes. It is not a very pleasant smell.