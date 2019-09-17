By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Reed Diffuser Cotton Fresh

2(5)Write a review
Tesco Reed Diffuser Cotton Fresh
£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Product Description

  lasts up to 8 weeks*
  • Tesco Reed Diffuser Cotton Fresh
  • lasts up to 8 weeks*
  • *lasts for up to 8 weeks based on using all reeds at room temperature

Information

Storage

Store away from moisture, heat and direct sunlight Store upright in a cool place

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Remove lid. 2. Put the natural reeds into the container, spreading them into a fan shape. 3. Wait a few hours until the reeds have absorbed and dispersed the fragrance. 4. When a greater intensity is desired, turn the reeds the other way round. 5. The strength of the fragrance depends on the number of reeds you put inside the container.

Warnings

  • Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects.,
  • If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.,
  • Dispose of contents/container to approved disposal site according to local regulations,
  • Contains: Longifolene Formate and Linalool. May produce an allergic reaction.

Recycling info

Carton. Paper widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

80ml

Safety information

View more safety information

5 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Must be put on a coaster otherwise will ruin paint

1 stars

Must be put on a coaster otherwise will ruin paint work

Okay - could do with being a stronger though

3 stars

I used this in my (small) porch to make it a nice welcoming scent when you arrive. It's not strong enough in comparison to the branded ones. I'm happy as I got it on offer but next time I'll buy the branded one;. Would not be suitable for a larger room.

Could be better

3 stars

Quite over powering if it's in a small room. Smell's quite chemically too.

Total waste of money.

1 stars

Total waste of money.

Have just tried to open this product. The plastic

1 stars

Have just tried to open this product. The plastic stopper in the bottle neck is very difficult to remove and consequently I am now covered in the liquid, both my hands and my clothes. It is not a very pleasant smell.

