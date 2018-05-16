By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Speciality Cauliflower Selection

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Speciality Cauliflower Selection
£ 1.25
£1.25/each
Per 80g
  • Energy128kJ 30kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 160kJ / 38kcal

Product Description

  • Cauliflower.

Information

Ingredients

Cauliflower

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove all packaging. Wash before use. Cut away all outer leaves and stalks and break into evenly sized florets.

     

    Microwave

    800W / 900W  3½ mins / 3 mins
    Place in a microwaveable dish and add 3 tablespoons of water.
    Cover loosely and cook on full power.
    Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

     

    Hob

    Time: 6-8 mins
    Place in a pan of boiling water and boil gently for 6-8 minutes or until tender.
    Drain well before serving.

     

    Steam

    Time: 8-10 mins
    Place in a steamer for 8-10 minutes or until tender.

     

    Cooking Warnings:
    Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Each

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy160kJ / 38kcal128kJ / 30kcal
Fat0.9g0.7g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate3.0g2.4g
Sugars2.5g2.0g
Fibre1.8g1.4g
Protein3.6g2.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C43mg (54%NRV)34mg (43%NRV)
Folic Acid66µg (33%NRV)53µg (26%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.59
£0.59/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here