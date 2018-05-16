Tesco Speciality Cauliflower Selection

Remove all packaging. Wash before use. Cut away all outer leaves and stalks and break into evenly sized florets.

Microwave

800W / 900W 3½ mins / 3 mins

Place in a microwaveable dish and add 3 tablespoons of water.

Cover loosely and cook on full power.

Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Hob

Time: 6-8 mins

Place in a pan of boiling water and boil gently for 6-8 minutes or until tender.

Drain well before serving.

Steam

Time: 8-10 mins

Place in a steamer for 8-10 minutes or until tender.

Cooking Warnings:

Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.