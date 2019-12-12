Lowicz Light Cottage Cheese 150G

Product Description
- Cottage cheese with cream
- Light*
- *Reduced fat content by 40% compared to cottage cheese with a fat content of 5 %.
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Grain Curd, Pasteurised Cream, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store at temperature from +2°C to +8°C.Keep refrigerated after opening no longer than 24 hours. Best before: date and lot number on top of the package.
Produce of
Produced in Poland
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before serving.
Name and address
- Okregowa Spółdzielnia Mleczarska w Łowiczu,
- Ul. Przemysłowa 3,
- 99-400 Łowicz.
Return to
- www.mleczarnia.lowicz.pl
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy value
|349 kJ / 83 kcal
|Fat
|3,0g
|of which saturated
|1,8g
|Carbohydrates
|3,0g
|of which sugar
|2,8g
|Protein
|11,0g
|Salt
|0,50g
