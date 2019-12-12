By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lowicz Light Cottage Cheese 150G

Lowicz Light Cottage Cheese 150G
£ 0.75
£0.50/100g

Product Description

  • Cottage cheese with cream
  • Light*
  • *Reduced fat content by 40% compared to cottage cheese with a fat content of 5 %.
  • Light
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Grain Curd, Pasteurised Cream, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store at temperature from +2°C to +8°C.Keep refrigerated after opening no longer than 24 hours. Best before: date and lot number on top of the package.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before serving.

Name and address

  • Okregowa Spółdzielnia Mleczarska w Łowiczu,
  • Ul. Przemysłowa 3,
  • 99-400 Łowicz.

Return to

  • www.mleczarnia.lowicz.pl

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy value349 kJ / 83 kcal
Fat 3,0g
of which saturated1,8g
Carbohydrates3,0g
of which sugar2,8g
Protein 11,0g
Salt 0,50g

