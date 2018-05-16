Sanex Bath Pro Hydrate Bath Cream 500Ml

- When you need an intense surge of moisture, reach for Sanex Dermo Pro Hydrate Cream Bath. Developed with natural skin moisturisers to protect, replenish and hydrate without upsetting the skin's pH. Perfect for very dry skin and approved by dermatologists, it will leave your skin smooth, soft and healthy.
- At Sanex, we've been devoted to keeping your skin clean and healthy since 1984. Using the most advanced methods and fewest ingredients, we've created a range of skin-friendly products to minimise allergic reactions. Our formulation, including the finest ingredients, helps to maintain your skin's natural best condition.
- Ideal for very dry skin
- Intensely hydrates and protects
- Looks after skin's natural protective barrier and pH
- Approved by dermatologists
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-Glucoside, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Lactate, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Glyceryl Oleate, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium PCA, Caprylyl Glycol, Zinc Sulfate
Warnings
- In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with water.
Name and address
- Colgate-Palmolive,
- Guildford,
- GU2 8JZ.
Return to
- Colgate-Palmolive,
- Guildford,
- GU2 8JZ.
- 00-800-321-321-32
- www.sanex.com
Net Contents
500ml
Safety information
In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with water.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020