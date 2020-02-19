Tesco Hg14 Health Grill

not bad for the price!
I like my health grill but l think it would be a lot better if it had a thermostat as it can get VERY hot and burn what you're cooking.
This a fantastic grill and so cheap. It is used fo
This a fantastic grill and so cheap. It is used for breakfast ie. bacon,black pudding and sausages.. It can also be used for toasties and hamburgers. Absolutely value for money.
Great Product and Excellent Value
This is a stylish and efficient grill which doesn't take up too much space on the work top and is capable of cooking three to four portions with ease. Food is grilled quickly and evenly. I particularly like the design of the fat collection tray which is integrated into the grill and can be removed easily for cleaning. In my experience this grill's performance compares favourably with similar ones with a higher price point.
Health grill review
Bought for a Xmas present, my son-in-law loves it, he has used it every day
Great grilling machine
I have bought many health grills and the more popular grills by Mr Foreman in my opinion over heat and even get so hot on the outside to burn off the logo. So far this grill is easier to clean, looks good and hopefull will last longer.
Very good
Really good for the money. As good as other well known products that does the same job.
Awesome!!
I bought this health grill to replace my old George foreman, I'm really impressed with it, the drip tray actually slots in to the machine so no fat splashes from it moving like what happens with the George foreman, also it seems to heat up quicker and have a better coating on the grill plates. I love it and would definitely reccommend
Brilliant product
Use to have a more expensive well known brand. This broke and was replaced with the Tesco one.amazing product for value and quality.cooks beautifully.
very easy to use
This grill is very reasonably priced and efficient. Very pleased.
Tesco Knocks George Foreman Clean out!
I bought this grill a short while ago because although my George Foreman counterpart was in good condition it leaked fat all the time. My Tesco grill however is easier to clean---cooks better--- and no leaks!!! No Contest!!