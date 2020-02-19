By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Hg14 Health Grill

4.5(69)Write a review
Tesco Hg14 Health Grill
£ 20.00
£20.00/each

Product Description

  • Tesco HG14 health grill in black
  • 4-portion capacity
  • Non-stick coated grill plates
  • The Tesco HG14 health grill is the compact and simple solution for quick frying. With a generous four-portion capacity, this health grill is ideal for preparing tasty fried food for a small family. Feed the family with delicious and healthy fried food. With this four-portion grill, you can prepare four servings of chicken, steak or vegetables, among other foods. Healthier than traditional frying, this Tesco health grill heats your food by means of simple contact with the two grilling plates. This Tesco grill is the ideal solution for quick and low-fat cooking. Save on the time and hassle of cleaning with this Tesco grill. The non-stick coating on the grill plates makes cleaning as simple as a wipe down with a cloth.

Information

69 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

not bad for the price!

4 stars

I like my health grill but l think it would be a lot better if it had a thermostat as it can get VERY hot and burn what you're cooking.

This a fantastic grill and so cheap. It is used fo

5 stars

This a fantastic grill and so cheap. It is used for breakfast ie. bacon,black pudding and sausages.. It can also be used for toasties and hamburgers. Absolutely value for money.

Great Product and Excellent Value

5 stars

This is a stylish and efficient grill which doesn't take up too much space on the work top and is capable of cooking three to four portions with ease. Food is grilled quickly and evenly. I particularly like the design of the fat collection tray which is integrated into the grill and can be removed easily for cleaning. In my experience this grill's performance compares favourably with similar ones with a higher price point.

Health grill review

5 stars

Bought for a Xmas present, my son-in-law loves it, he has used it every day

Great grilling machine

4 stars

I have bought many health grills and the more popular grills by Mr Foreman in my opinion over heat and even get so hot on the outside to burn off the logo. So far this grill is easier to clean, looks good and hopefull will last longer.

Very good

5 stars

Really good for the money. As good as other well known products that does the same job.

Awesome!!

5 stars

I bought this health grill to replace my old George foreman, I'm really impressed with it, the drip tray actually slots in to the machine so no fat splashes from it moving like what happens with the George foreman, also it seems to heat up quicker and have a better coating on the grill plates. I love it and would definitely reccommend

Brilliant product

5 stars

Use to have a more expensive well known brand. This broke and was replaced with the Tesco one.amazing product for value and quality.cooks beautifully.

very easy to use

5 stars

This grill is very reasonably priced and efficient. Very pleased.

Tesco Knocks George Foreman Clean out!

5 stars

I bought this grill a short while ago because although my George Foreman counterpart was in good condition it leaked fat all the time. My Tesco grill however is easier to clean---cooks better--- and no leaks!!! No Contest!!

Offer

