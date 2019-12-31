Encona Extra Hot Pepper Sauce 142Ml

Product Description
- West Indian Extra Hot Pepper Sauce
- Explore the taste of the Caribbean with Encona West Indian 'Extra Hot' Pepper Sauce. Made to a traditional Caribbean recipe using a super fiery blend of red scotch bonnet, yellow scotch bonnet & jolokia peppers, this delicious sauce is made specially for those wishing to explore a classic Encona flavour, with an extra hot kick!
- Chilli rating - extra hot - 3
- Perfect for any occasion
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 142ml
Information
Ingredients
Hot Pepper Mash (Red Scotch Bonnet Peppers, Yellow Scotch Bonnet Peppers, Jolokia Peppers, Salt, Acid: Acetic Acid) (55%), Water, Onion Powder, Birds Eye Chilli, Garlic Powder, Mustard Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum (E415), Preservative: Potassium Sorbate (E202)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Mustard
Storage
Once opened store in the fridge and consume by 'Best Before End' date
Produce of
Product of UK. Bottled in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Fire up the flavour! The perfect hot condiment for all meat, chicken, fish and vegetables. Great in stir fries, stirred into soups and dips and as a marinade.
- To add an extra kick to your cooking, why not try adding to chilli con carne for an extra fiery boost!
Name and address
- Bottled for:
- Grace Foods UK,
- Grace House,
- WGC.,
- Hertz.,
- AL7 1HW.
Return to
Net Contents
142ml ℮
Using Product Information
