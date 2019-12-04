Quorn Classic Burger 180G
- Energy684kJ 164kcal8%
- Fat7.4g11%
- Saturates2.9g14%
- Sugars1.7g2%
- Salt1.4g23%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as sold) Per 100g:
Product Description
- Meat free savoury flavour burgers, made with Mycoprotein™
- Mycoprotein™ is a nutritious form of quality protein, naturally low in fat and high in protein and fibre.
- Quorn Classic Burgers are the tastiest ever, extra succulent, gourmet burgers. These delicious veggie burgers are great for family BBQs topped with your favourite cheese, chutney and salad.
- Proudly meat free
- Satisfyingly simple
- High in protein and fibre
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Pack size: 180g
- High in protein
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Mycoprotein™ (38%), Textured Wheat Protein (Wheat Flour, Stabiliser: Sodium Alginate; Colour: Plain Caramel), Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Onions, Flavourings (contain Smoked Yeast, Potassium Chloride & Smoke Flavourings), Milk Proteins, Roasted Barley Malt Extract, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate
Allergy Information
- There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn™ products which contain Mycoprotein™. Mycoprotein™ is made with a member of the fungi/ mould family. Mycoprotein™ is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people
Storage
Keep refrigerated & use by the date shown on the front of pack. Once opened eat within 24 hours.Quorn™ Burgers can be frozen on day of purchase & kept for up to 3 months. Do not refreeze once thawed. Use By: See Front of Pack
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check product is piping hot before serving.
Hob
Instructions: 8 min
Preheate 1 tbsp of oil. Fry over a medium heat, turning frequently. If cooking from frozen, cook for 12 minutes.
Oven cook
Instructions: 15 mins
Preheat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.
Brush with a little oil. Place on a baking tray. Cook on the middle shelf. If cooking from frozen, cook for 20 minutes.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
4 Servings
Name and address
- Quorn Foods,
- Freepost M1927,
- Station Road,
- Stokesley,
- TS9 7BR.
Return to
- We think it is great... but if you're not totally happy
- Please return all packaging (UK only) to
- Quorn Customer Service,
- Quorn Foods,
- Freepost M1927,
- Station Road,
- Stokesley,
- TS9 7BR.
- Or call us on 0845 602 9000 (8.30am-5.00pm Mon-Fri) or email us on customer.services@quornfoods.com
Net Contents
2 x 180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g:
|(as sold) Per Burger:
|Energy :
|760kJ/182kcal
|684kJ/164kcal
|Fat :
|8.2g
|7.4g
|of which saturates :
|3.2g
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate :
|9.8g
|8.8g
|of which sugars :
|1.9g
|1.7g
|Fibre :
|3.9g
|3.5g
|Protein :
|18.0g
|16.2g
|Salt :
|1.5g
|1.4g
