Gummi Burger Sweets

  • Fruit and Cream Flavour Jelly and Foam Gums.
  • Gluten free
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 108G

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Beef Gelatine, Apple Juice (5%) (from Concentrate), Humectant E420(ii), Acids: E330, E270, Milk Protein, Flavourings, Glazing Agents: E901, E903, Fruit and Vegetable Extracts (Red Pepper, Black Carrot), Colour: E160a(ii)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Produce of

Made in Indonesia

Name and address

  • PT. Yupi Indo Jelly Gum,
  • Gunung Putri-Bogor,
  • 16964, Indonesia.
  • Candy Novelty SL,
  • Mandri, 38,
  • 08022 Barcelona,

Distributor address

  • BIP Candy and Toys UK Ltd.,
  • M34 3SU,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • BIP Candy and Toys UK Ltd.,
  • M34 3SU,
  • United Kingdom.
  • www.bip-uk.com

Net Contents

11 x 9g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g
Energy 1439kJ/
-339kcal
Fat 0,2g
of which saturates 0,2g
Carbohydrates 79g
of which sugars 78g
Fibre 0g
Protein 5,7g
Salt 0,1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

