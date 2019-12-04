Ginsters Steak Slice 204G

all good, including price
Not good anymore.
Used to be good but the quality of the filling has gone downhill - very little meat and what there is tends to be gristly and unpleasant.
even my cats wouldnt eat it !!!!!!
oh my god these are disgusting not tescos fault full of tubes and grissle yuck
I used to like these but lately they have too much gristle
I feel they are good quality. Sometimes the meat in pies can be hard and not palitable but generally the meat is tender, and towards a tasty pie.