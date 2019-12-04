By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ginsters Steak Slice 204G

3(5)Write a review
Ginsters Steak Slice 204G
£ 1.50
£0.74/100g

Offer

Each slice contains
  • Energy2146kJ 516kcal
    26%
  • Fat30.5g
    44%
  • Saturates14.4g
    72%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt1.73g
    29%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1052kJ/253kcal

Product Description

  • British diced and minced beef with chopped onion in a beef stock gravy, wrapped in light puff pastry.
  • We've been baking pastry from our home in Cornwall since 1969
  • We're proud to use only 100% British Farmed Beef
  • We buy our veg locally from Hay Farm, Cornwall
  • We never add artificial ingredients (flavours, colours or preservatives)
  • Whenever we can
  • 100% British farmed beef
  • A taste of Cornwall
  • Source of protein
  • No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 204g
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

British Beef (27%), Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed), Onion, Cornflour, Egg, Yeast Extract, Beef Stock, Beef Fat, Salt, Pepper, Milk, Barley Malt Flour, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Ground Mustard Seeds

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Mustard, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigeratedSuitable for home freezing Freeze before use by date Consume within 1 month To eat cold, defrost thoroughly and consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best results oven bake.
These are guidelines only, appliances may vary. Please ensure food is piping hot before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 1 Pre-heat oven 180ºC, Fan 160ºC, Gas 4
2 Simply place on a baking tray
3 Bake 30-35 mins

Oven cook
Instructions: 1 Pre-heat oven 180ºC, Fan 160ºC, Gas 4
2 Simply place on a baking tray
3 Bake 20-25 mins

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy this slice hot or cold

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Ginsters,
  • Callington,
  • Cornwall.,
  • PL17 7XG.

Return to

  • We're here to help
  • Ginsters,
  • Callington,
  • Cornwall.,
  • PL17 7XG.
  • Tel: 01579 386333
  • Email: feedback@ginsters.co.uk
  • www.ginsters.co.uk

Net Contents

204g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1052kJ/253kcal
Fat15.0g
Saturates7.0g
Carbohydrate17.9g
Sugar1.0g
Protein10.9g
Salt0.85g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

all good, including price

4 stars

all good, including price

Not good anymore.

2 stars

Used to be good but the quality of the filling has gone downhill - very little meat and what there is tends to be gristly and unpleasant.

even my cats wouldnt eat it !!!!!!

1 stars

oh my god these are disgusting not tescos fault full of tubes and grissle yuck

I used to like these but lately they have too much

2 stars

I used to like these but lately they have too much gristle

I feel they are good quality. Sometimes the meat

5 stars

I feel they are good quality. Sometimes the meat in pies can be hard and not palitable but generally the meat is tender, and towards a tasty pie.

Usually bought next

Ginsters Large Cornish Pasty 272G

£ 1.50
£0.55/100g

Offer

Ginsters Chicken And Mushroom Slice 204G

£ 1.50
£0.74/100g

Offer

Rustlers Cheeseburger 162G

£ 2.00
£12.35/kg

Tesco 25 Cocktail Sausages 212G

£ 1.45
£0.68/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here