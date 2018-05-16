Ginsters Large Sausage Roll 130G (C)

- Energy1995kJ 480kcal24%
- Fat34.9g50%
- Saturates14.9g75%
- Sugars1.2g1%
- Salt1.42g24%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1534kJ/369kcal
Product Description
- British pork sausagemeat seasoned with herbs and spices, wrapped in a light puff pastry.
- Need some inspiration on sides? Have a look at our recommendations from Cornish Michelin Star and Head Chef, Chris Eden. https://www.ginsters.co.uk/side-dishes/
- Certified palm oil - https://www.ginsters.co.uk/palm-oil/
- At Ginsters, we ensure to use only the best of quality ingredients to bring you your favourite sausage rolls. We've been baking these to perfection since 1969.
- -100% British farmed pork
- -Baked in Cornwall, United Kingdom
- -No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
- -We only use RSPO segregated certified palm oil
- -Can be eaten hot or cold
- -Suitable for home freezing
- -Perfect for easy lunches, snacking and on-the-go
- Bringing you a British classic and the Nations favourite, our Large Sausage Roll is made from 100% British pork sausagemeat complimented with the perfect blend of herbs and spices, which is then wrapped in light flaky pastry.
- We've made it easy for you. Bringing you a delicious & easy meal solution, perfect for any day of the week. Whether you fancy a sausage roll for your lunch, as a snack or a light meal, we have you sorted. These also make the perfect addition to your picnic basket. For further ease, we've made them suitable so they can be frozen at home. Our sausage rolls can be eaten both hot and cold, but are best served hot and only take 20 minutes in the oven.
- We have a variety of products all packed with flavour suitable for an evening home meal, food on-the-go, snacking or picnics. We also cater to all dietary needs, whether you're vegetarian, vegan of gluten-free, we have something for you. Have a look at the other products in our range.
- Pack size: 130G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), British Pork (27%), Pork Fat, Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Egg, Salt, Potato Starch, Milk, Spices, Herbs, Mustard
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigeratedSuitable for home freezing Freeze before use by date and consume within 3 months. To eat cold, defrost thoroughly and consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Heat on full power for 1 min (800W). Leave to stand for 1 min.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Enjoy this roll hot or cold
Heating Guidelines
Remove all packaging. For best results oven bake.
These are guidelines only, appliances may vary. Please ensure food is piping hot before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: 1 Pre-heat oven to 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas 4.
2 Place in the oven on a baking tray.
3 Bake: 25-30 mins.
Oven cook
Instructions: 1 Pre-heat oven to 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas 4.
2 Place in the oven on a baking tray.
3 Bake: 15-20 mins.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Ginsters,
- Callington,
- Cornwall,
- PL17 7XG.
Return to
- We're here to help
- Ginsters,
- Callington,
- Cornwall,
- PL17 7XG.
- Tel: 01579 386333
- Email: feedback@ginsters.co.uk
- www.ginsters.co.uk
Net Contents
130g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1534kJ/369kcal
|Fat
|26.8g
|Saturates
|11.5g
|Carbohydrate
|21.8g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|Protein
|9.3g
|Salt
|1.09g
