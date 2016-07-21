Weedol Rootkill 6 Plus 2 Free Tubes Weed Killer

Good product
Bought this product for the garden. Excellent item.
Strong reliable product
Have used this product before. Very easy to mix clear instructions and using watering can applied it directly where needed. With effective results. Does a splendid job killing weeds.
Quick delevery
Happy with service and product.arrived next day for collection.
Weedol Rootkill
Happy with product. It does what it says it does I.e kills weeds
Less than impressed
Simply put, this just didn't work as expected. Weeds are still standing and I have an empty box.
does the job
I bought this a month ago and I would say it has worked well so far, easy distribution and reasonably priced
Amazing Product
This really is a great product, never use anything else. Tesco Click & Collect meant I could pick it up from my local store whilst doing my weekly shop. What could be easier?