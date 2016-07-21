By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Weedol Rootkill 6 Plus 2 Free Tubes Weed Killer

4(7)Write a review
Weedol Rootkill 6 Plus 2 Free Tubes Weed Killer
£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Product Description

  • Rootkill Plus Weedkiller
  • Kills both weeds & roots so they don't come back
  • No mess & no measuring required
  • Includes 8 tubes
  • Why Choose Weedol® Rootkill Plus™?
  • Systemic weedkiller, killing all garden broad-leaved and grass weeds down to the root so they won't grow back.
  • Acts fast, with results visible in just 24 hours.
  • Kills weeds to the roots
  • Total weedkiller ideal for all broad-leaved weeds and grass
  • Degrades in soil to allow replanting
  • Use to kill weeds on drives, paths, patios and around the garden
  • No measuring, no mess

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Instruction for Use
  • For use only as a home garden weedkiller
  • For use on unwanted vegetation, areas not intended to bear vegetation and around garden plants.
  • Read all safety instructions before use
  • Maximum individual dose: 25 ml of product per 14 square metres.
  • When to Use
  • Use April - November, when weeds are actively growing. Use on a dry, calm day. Re-treat if rain falls within 6 hours of application.
  • Where to Use
  • Weedol® Rootkill Plus™ can be used to control weeds on gravel areas, paths and drives, along fences, around sheds and greenhouse. Around the base of roses, ornamental shrubs, trees and under hedges (providing they are established, with woody bark). Take care to avoid drift!
  • Weedol® Rootkill Plus™ is ideal for ground clearance before autumn or spring digging and killing old lawns before reseeding or turfing.
  • Do not use on lawns, unless you want to kill them.
  • Gravel areas, paths & drives, Along fences, Around sheds & greenhouses, Around the base of roses, ornamental shrubs, trees and under hedges, Ground clearance before autumn or spring digging, Killing old lawns before reseeding or turfing
  • How to Use
  • Shake well before use.
  • 1 Use either: Watering can with a Weedkiller Sprinkle Bar or a fine rose, or a garden sprayer.
  • 2 Simply snap off (or cut open) the top of the tube and mix with 1 litre of water in a sprayer, or 5 litres of water in a watering can and mix thoroughly.
  • 3 Apply the spray evenly to the weeds, to lightly wet the leaves. Do not walk on treated areas until spray has dried on leaves to avoid transfer to lawns and other vegetation.
  • 4 25 ml treats:
  • 30 m2 annual weeds
  • 20 m2 perennial weeds
  • 14 m2 brush weeds
  • 5 Clean the equipment thoroughly before and after use. Do not use in galvanised or mild steel watering cans or sprayers.
  • Visible effects in 24 hours. Weed death may take up to 28 days (in cold weather activity is slower).
  • Amount to Use
  • The amount of Weedol® Rootkill Plus™ required depends on the type of weeds to be treated and kind of equipment used.
  • Add one tube to: Sprayer: 1 litre water
  • Watering can: 5 litres water
  • One tube treats
  • Annual weeds: Area treated, 30 m2, Examples: Chickweed, Fat hen, Field speedwell, Shepherds purse, Field forget-me-not, Cleavers
  • Perennial weeds: Area treated, 20 m2, Examples: Creeping thistle, Rosebay, Willowherb, Perennial nettle, Docks, Couch grass, Perennial ryegrass, Bindweed
  • Brush weeds (Repeat application may be required after 28 days): Area treated, 14 m2, Examples: Bramble, Bracken
  • Only make as much Weedol® Rootkill Plus™ as you intend to use that day.
  • Tips
  • Replanting and sowing: Treated area can be re-planted 7 days after spraying (to allow the weedkiller to move to the roots before cultivation).

Warnings

  • USE PESTICIDES SAFELY / READ THE LABEL
  • CAUTION
  • Weedol® Rootkill Plus™ kills all green plant growth including lawn grasses. DO NOT APPLY TO LAWNS AND PLANTS IF YOU WANT TO KEEP THEM.
  • Avoid all contact by spray and spray drift with cultivated plants and desired vegetation.
  • Direct application away from ponds and other surface water bodies.
  • SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS
  • Protection during / in use
  • Keep off skin.
  • Do not breathe spray.
  • Wash hands and exposed skin after use.
  • Keep children and pets away from treated areas until spray has dried.
  • Environmental protection
  • Use appropriate containment to avoid environmental contamination.
  • Do not contaminate water with the product or its container.
  • Do not empty into drains.
  • Storage and disposal
  • Keep away from food, drink and animal feeding stuffs.
  • Keep product away from children and pets.
  • KEEP IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, tightly closed, in a safe place.
  • EMPTY CONTAINER COMPLETELY and dispose of safely.
  • Risk and Safety Information
  • To avoid risks to human health and the environment, comply with the instructions for use.
  • Read label before use.
  • Do not eat, drink or smoke when using this product.
  • Keep out of reach of children.
  • If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.
  • For the UK only: Dispose of contents/container to a household waste recycling centre as hazardous waste except for empty containers which can be disposed of in the dustbin. Contact your local council for details.
  • For ROI only: Dispose of contents/container to a licensed waste disposal contractor or collection site, except for triple rinsed empty containers, which can be disposed of as non-hazardous waste.
  • Toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects.
  • PROTECT FROM FROST
  • Contains 120 g/L glyphosate and 0.33 g/L pyraflufen-ethyl as a suspension emulsion formulation (SE).

Name and address

  • The Scotts Company (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 Archipelago,
  • Lyon Way,
  • Frimley,
  • Surrey,
  • GU16 7ER.

Return to

  • For more information visit www.weedol.co.uk or call +44 (0)1276 401 390
  • The Scotts Company (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 Archipelago,
  • Lyon Way,
  • Frimley,
  • Surrey,
  • GU16 7ER.

Net Contents

8 x 25ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Environmentally damaging
View more safety information

NO SIGNAL WORD USE PESTICIDES SAFELY / READ THE LABEL CAUTION Weedol® Rootkill Plus™ kills all green plant growth including lawn grasses. DO NOT APPLY TO LAWNS AND PLANTS IF YOU WANT TO KEEP THEM. Avoid all contact by spray and spray drift with cultivated plants and desired vegetation. Direct application away from ponds and other surface water bodies. SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS Protection during / in use Keep off skin. Do not breathe spray. Wash hands and exposed skin after use. Keep children and pets away from treated areas until spray has dried. Environmental protection Use appropriate containment to avoid environmental contamination. Do not contaminate water with the product or its container. Do not empty into drains. Storage and disposal Keep away from food, drink and animal feeding stuffs. Keep product away from children and pets. KEEP IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, tightly closed, in a safe place. EMPTY CONTAINER COMPLETELY and dispose of safely. Risk and Safety Information To avoid risks to human health and the environment, comply with the instructions for use. Read label before use. Do not eat, drink or smoke when using this product. Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. For the UK only: Dispose of contents/container to a household waste recycling centre as hazardous waste except for empty containers which can be disposed of in the dustbin. Contact your local council for details. For ROI only: Dispose of contents/container to a licensed waste disposal contractor or collection site, except for triple rinsed empty containers, which can be disposed of as non-hazardous waste. Toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects. PROTECT FROM FROST Contains 120 g/L glyphosate and 0.33 g/L pyraflufen-ethyl as a suspension emulsion formulation (SE).

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

7 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Good product

4 stars

Bought this product for the garden. Excellent item.

Strong reliable product

5 stars

Have used this product before. Very easy to mix clear instructions and using watering can applied it directly where needed. With effective results. Does a splendid job killing weeds.

Quick delevery

5 stars

Happy with service and product.arrived next day for collection.

Weedol Rootkill

4 stars

Happy with product. It does what it says it does I.e kills weeds

Less than impressed

2 stars

Simply put, this just didn't work as expected. Weeds are still standing and I have an empty box.

does the job

4 stars

I bought this a month ago and I would say it has worked well so far, easy distribution and reasonably priced

Amazing Product

5 stars

This really is a great product, never use anything else. Tesco Click & Collect meant I could pick it up from my local store whilst doing my weekly shop. What could be easier?

Usually bought next

Evergreen Complete 100Sqm

£ 8.00
£8.00/each

Fresh & Naked Just Lambs Lettuce 60G

£ 0.76
£12.67/kg

Offer

Diet Coke 2L

£ 1.50
£0.08/100ml

Offer

The Ice Co. Ice Cubes 2Kg

£ 1.00
£0.50/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here