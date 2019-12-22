By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Breville Vfp026 Twin Motor Stand Mixer

4.5(100)Write a review
Breville Vfp026 Twin Motor Stand Mixer
£ 55.00
£55.00/each

Product Description

  • Breville VFP026 twin-motor hand and stand mixer in white
  • 380W motor with 10 mixer speeds and 2 bowl speeds
  • 3.2L mixing bowl \n
  • - Detachable hand mixer
  • - 3.2L stainless steel bowl
  • - 10 mixer speeds plus 2 bowl speeds
  • With twin motors and a superb 3-way beating action, this Breville Twin Motor Stand & Hand Mixer is perfect for baking beginners and star bakers alike. Separate motors independently drive the beaters and the 3.2L stainless steel bowl, with 10 mixer speeds and two bowl speeds, for great results every time. For ultimate convenience, the hand mixer easily detaches from the base - ideal for smaller quantities and quick jobs like whipping cream. The off-centre position of the beaters means ingredients can be easily added whilst mixing. The bowl and attachments are easy to remove thanks to the tilting mixer head and beater eject button. Beaters are included, along with whisks, dough hooks and a shaped plastic spatula to ensure you get every morsel from the bowl.

Information

100 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Purchased it yesterday 21st Dec to mix some muffin

1 stars

Purchased it yesterday 21st Dec to mix some muffin mix It was on low speed for 2 minutes when some started coming out of the base unit. Will be returning it to the store today. Will get a refund and not a replacement and use the money towards buying a better model

looks nice

4 stars

This was bought for a gift for Christmas not being a cook I was surprised but i have to say I've learned how to make cupcakes without this fantastic machine it would never of happened

Broken after second use

1 stars

The second time I’ve used it and the mixers have stopped turning right in the middle of making my daughter’s first birthday cake. Now I’ve got to hunt around for the guarantee. Very disappointed

Excellent stand mixer

5 stars

Excellent stand mixer with a variety of speeds. Having the option to have a spinning bowl is really good and the two options for this are really good.

The performance of a top end mixer

5 stars

Whilst the Breville may not initially seem to have the functionality and features of a high end more expensive mixer the VFP026 has performed equal to those mixers that cost double the price. Very pleased and glad that Tesco was marketing this kitchen appliance.

Great value

4 stars

Bought as a present for my 12 year old who is really getting into her baking. Simple and easy to use we both love it

Essential kitchen appliance!

5 stars

I do not know how I have baked/cooked without this fantastic kitchen gadget before now!

Just what I needed

4 stars

I bought this to replace an expensive one that I wasn't happy with. It is a very good mixer, especially as it was a lot cheaper than the one it replaced.

Compact and great value for money

5 stars

This product is so easy to use, nice and compact great value for money.

Terrible mixer with high price tag

1 stars

This mixer doesn’t turn around the bowl and the bowl can’t even turn by hand! Simply put not worth the money. It cant even do dough properly.

