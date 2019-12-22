Breville Vfp026 Twin Motor Stand Mixer

Purchased it yesterday 21st Dec to mix some muffin
Purchased it yesterday 21st Dec to mix some muffin mix It was on low speed for 2 minutes when some started coming out of the base unit. Will be returning it to the store today. Will get a refund and not a replacement and use the money towards buying a better model
looks nice
This was bought for a gift for Christmas not being a cook I was surprised but i have to say I've learned how to make cupcakes without this fantastic machine it would never of happened
Broken after second use
The second time I’ve used it and the mixers have stopped turning right in the middle of making my daughter’s first birthday cake. Now I’ve got to hunt around for the guarantee. Very disappointed
Excellent stand mixer
Excellent stand mixer with a variety of speeds. Having the option to have a spinning bowl is really good and the two options for this are really good.
The performance of a top end mixer
Whilst the Breville may not initially seem to have the functionality and features of a high end more expensive mixer the VFP026 has performed equal to those mixers that cost double the price. Very pleased and glad that Tesco was marketing this kitchen appliance.
Great value
Bought as a present for my 12 year old who is really getting into her baking. Simple and easy to use we both love it
Essential kitchen appliance!
I do not know how I have baked/cooked without this fantastic kitchen gadget before now!
Just what I needed
I bought this to replace an expensive one that I wasn't happy with. It is a very good mixer, especially as it was a lot cheaper than the one it replaced.
Compact and great value for money
This product is so easy to use, nice and compact great value for money.
Terrible mixer with high price tag
This mixer doesn’t turn around the bowl and the bowl can’t even turn by hand! Simply put not worth the money. It cant even do dough properly.