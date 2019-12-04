By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Richmond Thick 20 Pork Sausages 1.134Kg

Richmond Thick 20 Pork Sausages 1.134Kg
£ 4.00
£3.53/kg
1 Grilled Sausage (49g) contains
  • Energy518kJ 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.8g
    11%
  • Saturates4.0g
    20%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1058kJ/

Product Description

  • 20 Thick Pork Sausages
  • Our special Irish recipe is made with the subtle flavours of nutmeg and pepper... but the secret to our success is a dash of family spirit! So get everyone together, dish up and enjoy!
  • It's fair to say we know a thing or two about sausages... and we should do... we've been proudly making them for over a hundred years! By staying true to our secret Irish recipe we create that delicious taste everyone loves.
  • Richmond is the Nation's Favourite Sausage
  • Our Pork Sausages made from our special Irish recipe with subtle flavours of nutmeg and pepper
  • These sausages are perfect for any family meal times
  • The taste everyone loves
  • Simple and easy to cook
  • Pack size: 1.134kg

Information

Ingredients

Pork (42%), Water, Pork Fat, Rusk (Wheat), Wheat Starch, Soya Protein, Less than 2%: Salt, Flavourings, Stabilisers: Diphosphates, Guar Gum*, Antioxidants: Vitamins C & E, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite**, Colour: Cochineal, * A plant extract that helps keep our sausages succulent, ** This just keeps them fresh for longer!

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Suitable for freezing. Freeze no later than 2 days before Use By date and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Check that they're cooked all the way through... smiles guaranteed!

Grill
Instructions: 20 min
Preheat grill to medium. Place on a rack. Turn occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: 20-25 min
Preheat oven to 190°C/Gas Mark 5. Place sausages on a baking tray in the middle of the oven and cook. Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Proudly produced in the UK with meat from Great Britain & the EU

Name and address

  • Richmond Sausages,
  • Kerry Foods Ltd,
  • PO Box 1246,
  • Warrington,
  • WA4 9QN.

Return to

  • Drop us a line:
  • Richmond Sausages,
  • Kerry Foods Ltd,
  • PO Box 1246,
  • Warrington,
  • WA4 9QN.
  • Freephone: 0800 783 4321
  • www.richmondsausages.co.uk

Net Contents

2 x 567g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g1 Grilled sausage (49g) contains
Energy 1058kJ/518kJ/
-254kcal125kcal
Fat 16g7.8g
of which saturates 8.1g4.0g
Carbohydrates16g7.8g
of which sugars 0.9g0.4g
Protein 12g5.7g
Salt 2.2g1.1g

