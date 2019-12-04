Richmond Thick 20 Pork Sausages 1.134Kg

- Energy518kJ 125kcal6%
- Fat7.8g11%
- Saturates4.0g20%
- Sugars0.4g<1%
- Salt1.1g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1058kJ/
Product Description
- 20 Thick Pork Sausages
- We love to chat
- Follow us! Twitter and Facebook
- Our special Irish recipe is made with the subtle flavours of nutmeg and pepper... but the secret to our success is a dash of family spirit! So get everyone together, dish up and enjoy!
- It's fair to say we know a thing or two about sausages... and we should do... we've been proudly making them for over a hundred years! By staying true to our secret Irish recipe we create that delicious taste everyone loves.
- Richmond is the Nation's Favourite Sausage
- Our Pork Sausages made from our special Irish recipe with subtle flavours of nutmeg and pepper
- These sausages are perfect for any family meal times
- The taste everyone loves
- Simple and easy to cook
- Pack size: 1.134kg
Information
Ingredients
Pork (42%), Water, Pork Fat, Rusk (Wheat), Wheat Starch, Soya Protein, Less than 2%: Salt, Flavourings, Stabilisers: Diphosphates, Guar Gum*, Antioxidants: Vitamins C & E, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite**, Colour: Cochineal, * A plant extract that helps keep our sausages succulent, ** This just keeps them fresh for longer!
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Suitable for freezing. Freeze no later than 2 days before Use By date and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Do not refreeze once defrosted.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Check that they're cooked all the way through... smiles guaranteed!
Grill
Instructions: 20 min
Preheat grill to medium. Place on a rack. Turn occasionally.
Oven cook
Instructions: 20-25 min
Preheat oven to 190°C/Gas Mark 5. Place sausages on a baking tray in the middle of the oven and cook. Turn occasionally.
Produce of
Proudly produced in the UK with meat from Great Britain & the EU
Name and address
- Richmond Sausages,
- Kerry Foods Ltd,
- PO Box 1246,
- Warrington,
- WA4 9QN.
Return to
- Drop us a line:
- Richmond Sausages,
- Kerry Foods Ltd,
- PO Box 1246,
- Warrington,
- WA4 9QN.
- Freephone: 0800 783 4321
- www.richmondsausages.co.uk
Net Contents
2 x 567g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|1 Grilled sausage (49g) contains
|Energy
|1058kJ/
|518kJ/
|-
|254kcal
|125kcal
|Fat
|16g
|7.8g
|of which saturates
|8.1g
|4.0g
|Carbohydrates
|16g
|7.8g
|of which sugars
|0.9g
|0.4g
|Protein
|12g
|5.7g
|Salt
|2.2g
|1.1g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019