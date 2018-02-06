By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Paris Age Perfect Cell Renew Day Cream 50Ml

Product Description

  • Advanced radiance regenerating care that stimulates surface skin cell renew
  • Enriched with Natecium® to stimulate surface skin cell renewal
  • With age, skin cell renewal slows down and it can take longer for fresh, newer cells to form. Consequently, skin looks tired, lacklustre and begins to lose its vitality, making you look older than you may feel.
  • Scientific Discovery: The Restoring Power of Black Truffle and Fermented Black Tea
  • The precious Black True can remain fully intact for 200 days in the wild. The rare natural wonder is renowned for its regenerating properties.
  • Fermented Black Tea is commonly known as the "Tea of Immortality" in traditional Chinese medicine. Its concentrated fermentation gives it exceptional revitalising properties.
  • L'Oréal Paris laboratories have formulated and combined these two active ingredients, rich in Polyphenols and Vitamin B, into a revitalising day cream that creates the optimal conditions to stimulate skin's natural cell renewal, prolonging its vitality.
  • Thanks to SPF 15, the skin is protected against the harmful effects of UV rays.
  • Visible Results
  • - Instantly the skin feels softer, nourished and more comfortable.
  • - Day after day, surface skin cells are renewed. Radiance is regenerated, skin feels more toned and looks full of life.
  • With more than 30 years of dedicated research, at L'Oréal Paris we know your skin inside out whether normal, dry, dull, ageing or combination. Our skincare creams are developed and rigorously tested with leading skin experts and scientists worldwide. Proven science, cutting-edge innovations captured in luxurious textures for a sumptuous skincare experience.
  • For beautiful skin today and more youthful looking skin tomorrow.
  • Goes well with
  • Age Perfect Micellar Water
  • Age Perfect Cell Renew Serum
  • Age Perfect Cell Renew Eye Cream
  • Age Perfect Cell Renew Night Cream
  • Stimulates cell renewal & prolongs skin's vitality
  • Formulated with black truffle and fermented black tea
  • Ideal for tired and mature skin
  • SPF15 protection against UV rays
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

782594 56, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Homosalate, Octocrylene, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Alcohol Denat., Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Bis-PEG-18 Methyl Ether Dimethyl Silane, Dimethicone, Cetearyl Alcohol, PEG-100 Stearate, PEG-20, Petrolatum, Cetyl Alcohol, Tuber Aestivum Extract, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Saccharomyces/Xylinum/Black Tea Ferment, Glyceryl Stearate, Tuber Melanosporum Extract, Dimethiconol, Dimethyl Isosorbide, Cetearyl Glucoside, Neohesperidin Dihydrochalcone, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Hydroxide, Cyclodextrin, Adenosine, Vigna Aconitifolia Seed Extract, Mannitol, Disodium EDTA, Disodium Succinate, Propylene Glycol, Hydrolyzed Cicer Seed Extract, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, Citric Acid, Laureth-7, Xanthan Gum, Biotin, Faex Extract / Yeast Extract, Polyacrylamide, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Octyldodecanol, BHT, Tocopherol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Dehydroacetate, Sodium Salicylate, Phenoxyethanol, CI 14700 / Red 4, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, Linalool, Geraniol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Limonene, Hydroxycitronellal, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B204837/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply every morning to a thoroughly cleansed face and neck. Avoid the eye area.

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For further expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

50ml

91 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Liked this moisturiser a lot. Left my skin feeling

5 stars

Liked this moisturiser a lot. Left my skin feeling smooth and has helped reduce fine lines .. easily absorbed . Nice fragrance. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I Have been using Laser Renew so far, but I can fe

5 stars

I Have been using Laser Renew so far, but I can feel and see the difference with this upgrade. It would be good if there was also an SPF 30 alternative - I used something else with a factor 40 on holiday, but I'm sure factor 30 would have been sufficient on days out, (combined with shades and a hat) to keep continuity of regime. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent light and easy to apply day cream. Smel

5 stars

Excellent light and easy to apply day cream. Smells lovely, non greasy and moisturises well. Have been using it for two weeks while on holiday and very pleased with the results. Another great product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I used this along with the night cream in the same

5 stars

I used this along with the night cream in the same range. I just love this day cream. The texture feels so good on my skin...light and luxurious and smells wonderful. I've used it for about 10 days now and my skin on my face , neck and chest looks fresher, more nourished and more radiant. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Overall, I am very pleased with L'Oreal Age Perfec

4 stars

Overall, I am very pleased with L'Oreal Age Perfect Cell Renew Day Cream. I am using it in conjunction with the L'Oreal Age Perfect Cell Renew Night Cream and so far have been happy with the results. My complexion is combination and I tend to be prone to dry skin on my cheeks and chin so I was interested to see how L'Oreal Age Perfect Cell Renew Day Cream would perform. I apply the L'Oreal Age Perfect Cell Renew Day Cream each morning on my face and neck. The light creamy texture was well absorbed into my skin and left my face feeling moisturised and hydrated throughout the whole day without feeling too heavy and oily on my skin. I like the fact that it has SPF 15 protection too. It is early days to see whether my frown and laughter lines reduce but after a longer period of using L'Oreal Age Perfect Cell Renew Day Cream, I am looking forward to seeing the results. I'm not too keen on the fragrance - personally I prefer un-fragranced products on my face. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A rich but easily absorbed cream that felt nourish

5 stars

A rich but easily absorbed cream that felt nourishing for the skin. An improvement in fine lines and softens the skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

As a chef who spends her life in a hot , dry envir

5 stars

As a chef who spends her life in a hot , dry environment,I have always had trouble finding a day cream that lasted more than a couple of hours. Until now!! When Inrecieved this cream I just thought " another one!!" Not so!!!! This went on around 6.30'every morning I actually forgot about my dry, sometimes uncomfortably so, skin. It lasted all day and even until bedtime. Wonderful texture and fragrance and will definitely be using this from now on. Cannot recommend highly enough if you, like me, have struggled to find a cream to last all day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I really liked this cream - and a little goes a lo

5 stars

I really liked this cream - and a little goes a long way which makes it economical. My skin feels softer but instead of plumping it and looking slightly puffy like some creams do, this one seemed to firm and tone. Also my skin felt as nice at the end of the day as it did when it put it on in the morning - so is now my favourite! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This product is so thick and creamy, really leaves

5 stars

This product is so thick and creamy, really leaves your skin feeling moisturised and ready for the day. I did feel it was quite highly fragranced but it did not put me off using the product as I do believe it has improved the dryness of my skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This cream has a lovely texture and fragrance. I t

5 stars

This cream has a lovely texture and fragrance. I tested the sp15 on a sailing holiday in Turkey and it really seems to work. All in all a good cream and I will recommend it to anyone who asks. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

