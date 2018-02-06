L'oreal Paris Age Perfect Cell Renew Day Cream 50Ml

Liked this moisturiser a lot. Left my skin feeling 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 6th February 2018 Liked this moisturiser a lot. Left my skin feeling smooth and has helped reduce fine lines .. easily absorbed . Nice fragrance. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I Have been using Laser Renew so far, but I can fe 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 28th October 2017 I Have been using Laser Renew so far, but I can feel and see the difference with this upgrade. It would be good if there was also an SPF 30 alternative - I used something else with a factor 40 on holiday, but I'm sure factor 30 would have been sufficient on days out, (combined with shades and a hat) to keep continuity of regime. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent light and easy to apply day cream. Smel 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 25th October 2017 Excellent light and easy to apply day cream. Smells lovely, non greasy and moisturises well. Have been using it for two weeks while on holiday and very pleased with the results. Another great product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I used this along with the night cream in the same 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 24th October 2017 I used this along with the night cream in the same range. I just love this day cream. The texture feels so good on my skin...light and luxurious and smells wonderful. I've used it for about 10 days now and my skin on my face , neck and chest looks fresher, more nourished and more radiant. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Overall, I am very pleased with L'Oreal Age Perfec 4 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 23rd October 2017 Overall, I am very pleased with L'Oreal Age Perfect Cell Renew Day Cream. I am using it in conjunction with the L'Oreal Age Perfect Cell Renew Night Cream and so far have been happy with the results. My complexion is combination and I tend to be prone to dry skin on my cheeks and chin so I was interested to see how L'Oreal Age Perfect Cell Renew Day Cream would perform. I apply the L'Oreal Age Perfect Cell Renew Day Cream each morning on my face and neck. The light creamy texture was well absorbed into my skin and left my face feeling moisturised and hydrated throughout the whole day without feeling too heavy and oily on my skin. I like the fact that it has SPF 15 protection too. It is early days to see whether my frown and laughter lines reduce but after a longer period of using L'Oreal Age Perfect Cell Renew Day Cream, I am looking forward to seeing the results. I'm not too keen on the fragrance - personally I prefer un-fragranced products on my face. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A rich but easily absorbed cream that felt nourish 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 21st October 2017 A rich but easily absorbed cream that felt nourishing for the skin. An improvement in fine lines and softens the skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

As a chef who spends her life in a hot , dry envir 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 20th October 2017 As a chef who spends her life in a hot , dry environment,I have always had trouble finding a day cream that lasted more than a couple of hours. Until now!! When Inrecieved this cream I just thought " another one!!" Not so!!!! This went on around 6.30'every morning I actually forgot about my dry, sometimes uncomfortably so, skin. It lasted all day and even until bedtime. Wonderful texture and fragrance and will definitely be using this from now on. Cannot recommend highly enough if you, like me, have struggled to find a cream to last all day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I really liked this cream - and a little goes a lo 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 18th October 2017 I really liked this cream - and a little goes a long way which makes it economical. My skin feels softer but instead of plumping it and looking slightly puffy like some creams do, this one seemed to firm and tone. Also my skin felt as nice at the end of the day as it did when it put it on in the morning - so is now my favourite! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This product is so thick and creamy, really leaves 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 18th October 2017 This product is so thick and creamy, really leaves your skin feeling moisturised and ready for the day. I did feel it was quite highly fragranced but it did not put me off using the product as I do believe it has improved the dryness of my skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]