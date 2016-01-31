Tommee Tippee Essentials Nail Clippers

Good value. Does the job.
This cuts my daughters nails well & was good value for money.
Great Features
We also use it longer than a month and my baby and I are happy and comfortable use.
Great nail clipper
I had one previously which I had to replace after 3.5 years of use - I found the original easy to use on my baby's nails. So good I replaced it with an identical product. Would highly recommend especially at the price.
Perfect fit for babies!
I bought these after being recommended them by a friend... So glad I did!great little clippers for little fingers
Tommee Yippee Clippers
I bought this product and is good. Am enjoying using it
Quick service
I have ordered a baby clipper form Tesco direct, it received on next day. I ordered that on evening time on before day. It's really fast service.
Good value for the money
I usually use the Boots Baby clippers but was unable to get hold of any so gave these a go. Very good value for money and they do the job they are meant to do well. Will buy again when we loose the one we have - I don't know where they go buy we lose clippers like you can not believe.