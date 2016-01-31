By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tommee Tippee Essentials Nail Clippers

4.5(7)Write a review
£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Product Description

  • Baby Nail Clippers
  • Baby nail clippers with a rounded edge for safety
  • Moulded plastic handle to prevent slipping
  • Part the essential basics range from Tommee Tippee
  • Materials listing: Carbon Steel and ABS
  • Shaped for little nails

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Please read and retain this important information for future reference.

Warnings

  • WARNING!
  • Adult use only. This product has sharp edges and small parts. Do not allow children to play with this product - it is not a toy. Keep out of reach of children.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Jackel International Limited trading as:
  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,

Return to

  • Any questions?
  • Visit our website www.tommeetippee.com
  • Call us Free on 0500 97 98 99 (UK only)
  • Please retain our address for future reference.
Lower age limit

0 Months

Safety information

View more safety information

7 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Good value. Does the job.

4 stars

This cuts my daughters nails well & was good value for money.

Great Features

5 stars

We also use it longer than a month and my baby and I are happy and comfortable use.

Great nail clipper

5 stars

I had one previously which I had to replace after 3.5 years of use - I found the original easy to use on my baby's nails. So good I replaced it with an identical product. Would highly recommend especially at the price.

Perfect fit for babies!

4 stars

I bought these after being recommended them by a friend... So glad I did!great little clippers for little fingers

Tommee Yippee Clippers

5 stars

I bought this product and is good. Am enjoying using it

Quick service

4 stars

I have ordered a baby clipper form Tesco direct, it received on next day. I ordered that on evening time on before day. It's really fast service.

Good value for the money

5 stars

I usually use the Boots Baby clippers but was unable to get hold of any so gave these a go. Very good value for money and they do the job they are meant to do well. Will buy again when we loose the one we have - I don't know where they go buy we lose clippers like you can not believe.

