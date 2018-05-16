Tesco Finest Abondance Cheese 200G

- Energy534kJ 129kcal6%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1781kJ / 430kcal
Product Description
- Abondance PDO, cheese made with unpasteurised cows' milk.
- Made to traditional methods in Haute Savoie region of French Alps, for a delicate fruity flavour with hints of hazelnut. Made from milk from specific cows' breeds from Savoie area of France. There is no milk treatment to ensure to protect all natural flavours and quality of the milk. It come from a very small production site and is then matured for at least 5 months to enhance all flavours.
- A semi hard cheese with a distinctive fruity flavour with hints of hazelnut.
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in France, using milk from France
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Label. Paper widely recycled Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled
Net Contents
200 g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1781kJ / 430kcal
|534kJ / 129kcal
|Fat
|36.6g
|11.0g
|Saturates
|23.5g
|7.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|25.0g
|7.5g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Made using unpasteurised milk which will contain naturally occurring bacteria.These may be harmful to pregnant women, children, the elderly and anyone with low resistance to infection.People in these groups should not eat this product.Caution: The rind on the cheese is not edible.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
