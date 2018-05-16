By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Abondance Cheese 200G

£ 3.00
£15.00/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy534kJ 129kcal
    6%
  • Fat11.0g
    16%
  • Saturates7.1g
    36%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1781kJ / 430kcal

Product Description

  • Abondance PDO, cheese made with unpasteurised cows' milk.
  • Made to traditional methods in Haute Savoie region of French Alps, for a delicate fruity flavour with hints of hazelnut. Made from milk from specific cows' breeds from Savoie area of France. There is no milk treatment to ensure to protect all natural flavours and quality of the milk. It come from a very small production site and is then matured for at least 5 months to enhance all flavours.
  • A semi hard cheese with a distinctive fruity flavour with hints of hazelnut.
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in France, using milk from France

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Made using unpasteurised milk which will contain naturally occurring bacteria.These may be harmful to pregnant women, children, the elderly and anyone with low resistance to infection.People in these groups should not eat this product.Caution: The rind on the cheese is not edible.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Label. Paper widely recycled Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200 g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1781kJ / 430kcal534kJ / 129kcal
Fat36.6g11.0g
Saturates23.5g7.1g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein25.0g7.5g
Salt1.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Made using unpasteurised milk which will contain naturally occurring bacteria.These may be harmful to pregnant women, children, the elderly and anyone with low resistance to infection.People in these groups should not eat this product.Caution: The rind on the cheese is not edible.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

