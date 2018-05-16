Tesco Finest Unsmoked Bacon Medallions 160G

- Energy180kJ 43kcal2%
- Fat0.8g1%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt2.1g35%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 450kJ / 107kcal
Product Description
- Unsmoked, Wiltshire cured rindless back bacon medallions with added water.
- Our Tesco Finest* Wiltshire cure bacon comes from British outdoor bred pigs which give tasty, succulent pork. Our experts cure the meat by steeping it in an aged Wiltshire brine for a distinctive salty taste and succulent texture. Great for hearty traditional breakfasts and BLT's.
- Cured in an aged Wiltshire brine for a succulent texture and savoury flavour.
- Pack size: 160g
Information
Ingredients
Pork (89%), Water, Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 6-8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. Place under a pre-heated grill for 4-6 minutes, turning occasionally.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little oil for 3-5 minutes, turning occasionally. Drain well before serving.
Cooking Precautions
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
160g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|450kJ / 107kcal
|180kJ / 43kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|0.8g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|0.3g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.4g
|Protein
|21.5g
|8.6g
|Salt
|5.3g
|2.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
|Pack contains 4 servings.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019