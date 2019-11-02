By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nestle Honey Cheerios Cereal 565G

5(208)Write a review
Nestle Honey Cheerios Cereal 565G
£ 3.30
£0.58/100g
Per portion 30g
  • Energy480kJ 113kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars6.7g
    7%
  • Salt0.24g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1599kJ

Product Description

  • Fortified Mixed Whole Grain Sweetened Cereal Os with Honey
  • It is important to have a varied and balanced diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
  • For more info... nestlecereals.co.uk
  • Good to know
  • To produce 100g of this product we have used 77.2g of Whole Grain.
  • Fibre from 5 whole grains: oats, wheat, rice, corn and barley
  • We guarantee every Nestlé cereal with the green banner contains at least 8g of Whole Grain per serving.
  • Whole grain
  • High in fibre
  • Source of calcium and vitamin D
  • With 9 vitamins and minerals
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 565g
  • High in fibre
  • Source of vitamin D
  • Source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Cereal Grains (Whole Grain Oat Flour (28.1%), Whole Grain Wheat (28.1%), Whole Grain Barley Flour (17.0%), Whole Grain Corn Flour (2.0%), Whole Grain Rice Flour (2.0%)), Sugar, Wheat Starch, Honey (4.1%), Vitamins and Minerals (Calcium, Vitamin C, Niacin, Iron, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin D, Folic Acid, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin), Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Molasses, Antioxidant: Tocopherols, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • What's the suggested Portion Size?
  • Kids 25-30g
  • Adults 30-45g
  • Enjoy a serving of Nestlé Cereals with the following items:
  • 125ml Milk
  • A glass of water
  • Fresh fruit 1 of 5-a-day

Number of uses

18 Servings in this pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Freepost Nestlé UK.

Return to

  • Good to talk
  • We'd love to hear your comments about Nestlé cereals, so please let us know what you think, we always appreciate hearing from you. If you are unhappy with your purchase, please return to:
  • Freepost Nestlé UK Consumer Services.
  • Phone 00800 0789 0789
  • Phone lines are open 9am-5pm Monday to Friday.
  • www.nestlecereals.co.uk

Net Contents

565g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g serving with 125ml semi-skimmed milkRI - Reference Intake for Adults* Reference IntakeRI - Reference Intake for Adults*
Energy1599kJ734kJ8400kJ480kJ
-378kcal174kcal2000kcal113kcal
Fat3.6g3.1g70g1.1g
of which saturates0.7g1.4g20g0.2g
Carbohydrate74g28g
of which sugars22g13g90g6.7g
Fibre8.4g2.5g
Protein8.7g6.9g
Salt0.81g0.40g6g0.24g
Vitamins and Minerals%RI* %RI*
Vitamin D2.5µg 51%0.80µg 16%
Vitamin C55mg 68%19mg 23%
Riboflavin0.89mg 64%0.50mg 36%
Niacin11mg 69%3.4mg 22%
Vitamin B60.92mg 66%0.34mg 24%
Folic Acid180µg 90%58.6µg 29%
Pantothenic Acid3.3mg 54%1.4mg 24%
Calcium502mg 63%302mg 38%
Iron10mg 71%3.1mg 22%
* Reference Intake (RI)----
A 30g serving of Nestlé Honey Cheerios provides at least 15% of the RI of nine vitamins and minerals----
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

208 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Absolutely Gorgeous

5 stars

Bought because i love honey and needed my vitamins as im pregnant. Give me so much energy! Love them!!

Cheerios

4 stars

Grandchildren love them, tasty and nutritious, always keep some in the cupboard

Oof

5 stars

I acc don’t know why this isn’t a full 5 stars like c’mon guys this is the stuff right here!

Brilliant Cereal!

5 stars

Honey cheerios really are delicious and the whole grains are superb. It great to know I can have a sweeter cereal and it still be relatively healthy.

Scrumptious

5 stars

I buy cheerios for myself and my KS2 class in the school I work at. we all love them. They are tasty and nutritious. we like the whole range of Nestle cereals.

Too sweet!

1 stars

My daughter has cheerios Multigrain for years and I ve tried the new one honey cheerios and she said it was very sweet, I have tried few times and I completely agree with her, it's too sweet!

Loved it

5 stars

I looooooooooooooooooove it so much I eat for every morning

cheerios multi

5 stars

Is it just me or something like this cereal is goooooood

#thebest

5 stars

I have been eating honey nut cherrios religiously for years. Love the crunchy sweet texture and that it has high nutritional content

Great taste!

5 stars

Crisp, and the sweetness is just spot on! Would definitely buy it again!

1-10 of 208 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

