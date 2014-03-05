By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nytol Anti-Snoring Throat Spray 50Ml

5(1)Write a review
Nytol Anti-Snoring Throat Spray 50Ml
£ 10.00
£20.00/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Anti-Snoring Throat Spray
  • For more information, visit our website www.Nytol.co.uk
  • Snoring can disturb your and / or your partner's night rest.
  • Nytol Anti-Snoring throat spray has a unique patented foam formula that helps reducing snoring throughout the night by acting on the main cause of it: the vibration tissues.
  • Unique, patented scientifically proven formula
  • Provides immediate action and long lasting night time relief
  • 92% of users reported reduction or total elimination of snoring* (*consumer study, Synovate 2010)
  • Acts directly on the main cause of snoring
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Storage

Store at room temperature.

Preparation and Usage

  • Read package insert for use and composition.
  • Use only as directed.
  • How to achieve best results:
  • Using Nytol Anti-Snoring Throat Spray is very quick and easy:
  • At bedtime, shake the can vigorously and attach the diffuser to the nozzle of the dispenser. Hold the product upside down and dispense the foam towards the back of your throat for 1 second, then swallow.
  • Perform sequence 3 times.
  • Provides approximately one month of usage.
  • Suitable for adults over 18 years of age.

Warnings

  • Nytol is not a treatment for sleep apnoea.
  • If in doubt, consult your doctor.
  • If you are allergic to peanuts or soya do not use this product.
  • If pregnant, consult your doctor before use.
  • Not suitable for asthmatics.
  • Aerosol: See leaflet.
  • Keep out of reach of children.

Name and address

  • Chefaro Ireland Ltd.,
  • 1st Floor,
  • Block A,
  • The Crescent Building,
  • Northwood Office Park,
  • Dublin 9,

Distributor address

  • Omega Pharma Ltd.,
  • 1st Floor, 32 Vauxhall Bridge Road,
  • London,
  • SW1V 2SA,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Omega Pharma Ltd.,
  • 1st Floor, 32 Vauxhall Bridge Road,
  • London,
  • SW1V 2SA,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Email: customer.service@omegapharma.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Nytol is not a treatment for sleep apnoea. If in doubt, consult your doctor. If you are allergic to peanuts or soya do not use this product. If pregnant, consult your doctor before use. Not suitable for asthmatics. Aerosol: See leaflet. Keep out of reach of children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Yhe only thing that works for my husband's snoring

5 stars

This is the only thing that works for my husband's snoring. It is a foam that is applied to the back of the throat using the long tip nozzle. It doesn't work for the entire night, maybe for an hour, two tops, but long enough to allow me to fall into a deep sleep without being disturbed. He finds the taste pleasant enough. The only downside is that it runs out quickly and is pricey. One can lasts him 2 weeks when use once a night. It's worth it though.

Usually bought next

Nytol One A Night 21 Tablets

£ 6.00
£0.29/each

Offer

Kalms Night 21S

£ 5.00
£0.24/each

Offer

Feroglobin B12 Sustained Release Caps 30

£ 5.25
£0.18/each

Offer

Nytol Sleep & Calm Elixir 100Ml

£ 6.00
£6.00/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here