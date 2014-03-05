Nytol Anti-Snoring Throat Spray 50Ml

Yhe only thing that works for my husband's snoring
This is the only thing that works for my husband's snoring. It is a foam that is applied to the back of the throat using the long tip nozzle. It doesn't work for the entire night, maybe for an hour, two tops, but long enough to allow me to fall into a deep sleep without being disturbed. He finds the taste pleasant enough. The only downside is that it runs out quickly and is pricey. One can lasts him 2 weeks when use once a night. It's worth it though.