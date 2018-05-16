Tesco Fire Pit Garlic & Herb Chicken Kebabs 260G

- Energy309kJ 73kcal4%
- Fat1.4g2%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars0.6g1%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 572kJ / 135kcal
Product Description
- Skinless, boneless chicken breast pieces coated in a garlic and herb marinade.
- Garlic & Herb Chicken Kebabs, marinated for a taste of summer
- Pack size: 0.26KG
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (91%), Water, Sugar, Maize Starch, Dried Garlic, Garlic Powder, Salt, Herbs, Spices, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Lemon Peel, Tapioca Starch, Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Garlic Oil, Paprika Extract.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 18-22 mins
Place kebabs on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes. Turn and cook for a further 8-12 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer
- If they are pink, continue cooking for a few minutes and retest.
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Warning: This product contains sharp wooden/metal skewers..
Recycling info
Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
260g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One kebab (54g**)
|Energy
|572kJ / 135kcal
|309kJ / 73kcal
|Fat
|2.5g
|1.4g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|1.1g
|0.6g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|27.1g
|14.6g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 260g typically weighs 216g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Warning: This product contains sharp wooden/metal skewers..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020