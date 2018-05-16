Nivea Cashmere Moments Handwash 250Ml

Product Description
- NIVEA® Indulging Moisture Cashmere
- For noticeably soft and smooth hands - everyday. This orchid-scented hand wash with luxurious cashmere extract protects your skin and cares for it while washing.
- pH skin-balanced
- Skin compatibility dermatologically approved
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Glyceryl Glucoside, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Sodium Benzoate, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum, Cl 47005, Cl 16035
Produce of
Made in Germany
Name and address
- Beiersdorf AG,
- 20245 Hamburg,
- Germany.
Return to
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7YS,
- UK.
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Using Product Information
