Nivea Cashmere Moments Handwash 250Ml

£ 1.99
£0.80/100ml

Product Description

  • NIVEA® Indulging Moisture Cashmere
  • For noticeably soft and smooth hands - everyday. This orchid-scented hand wash with luxurious cashmere extract protects your skin and cares for it while washing.
  • pH skin-balanced
  • Skin compatibility dermatologically approved
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Glyceryl Glucoside, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Sodium Benzoate, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum, Cl 47005, Cl 16035

Produce of

Made in Germany

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf AG,
  • 20245 Hamburg,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7YS,
  • UK.

Net Contents

250ml ℮

