Screwball Scramble is the exciting maze game where anything can happen! Use the buttons, dials and levers to guide your ball bearing around the fiendish obstacle course to complete the game as fast as possible. However, with ramps, turns, tilts and narrow walkways to contend with, itâ€™s not going to be easy. Once youâ€™re through the challenging maze, place the ball on the rocket-shaped pla tform to catapult the ball and hit the bell. With so many obstacles to conquer, do you have what it takes to beat Screwball Scramble? This action packed game is great fun for kids aged five and up.