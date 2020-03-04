By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Felix Goody Bag Cheezy Mix 60G

5(9)Write a review
image 1 of Felix Goody Bag Cheezy Mix 60G
£ 0.85
£14.17/kg

Offer

  • Complementary pet food for adult cats
  • Treat your cat to a trio of cheeses in our delicious FELIX® Goody Bag Cheezy Mix. A deliciously tempting treat for adult cats.
  • Made with quality, nutritious ingredients, our FELIX® Goody Bag Cheezy Mix cat treats have been developed by PURINA® vets and nutritionists to be tasty too! We are sure your cat will love our irresistible FELIX® Goody Bag Cheezy Mix cat treats as they contain a combination of favours: cheddar, gouda and edam cheese for them to enjoy.
  • FELIX® Goody Bag Cheezy Mix cat treats made with cheddar, gouda and edam cheese.
  • Packed with three delicious flavours meaning triple the treats for your kitty to enjoy!
  • Tasty and nutritious with added vitamins and minerals.
  • With protein and omega 6 fatty acids to help support your cat.
  • Meaty treets with enticing aromas and appealing textures.
  • Share more loveably, mischievous moments with your cat with FELIX® Goody Bag - containing an irresistible, colourful mix of meaty treats that are full of enticing aromas, delicious flavours and an appealing texture.
  • FELIX® Goody Bag available in a wider range of variants. Have you heard about Picnic Mix flavoured with delicious chicken, cheese and turkey or Seaside Mix flavoured with tempting salmon, pollock and trout?
  • We include a combination of protein, vitamins and minerals to help support your cat's overall health
  • Flavoured with cheddar, gouda and edam cheeses
  • An irresistible mix of cheesy treats packed with enticing aromas and appealing textures
  • A delicious complementary pet treat for them to enjoy
  • Made with nutritious ingredients to help your adult cat stay healthy
  • Pack size: 60G

Information

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives (35%*), Cereals, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Milk and Milk Derivatives (0.5% Edam Powder, 0.5% Gouda Powder, 0.4% Cheddar Powder)**, Minerals, Various Sugars, Yeast, Fish and Fish Derivatives, (*Equivalent to 50% Rehydrated Meat and Animal Derivatives), (**Equivalent to 1% Rehydrated Edam, 1% Rehydrated Gouda, 1% Rehydrated Cheddar)

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration, and batch numbers: see bottom of the pouch.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding Guide: Daily feeding amounts up to:
  • Adult 4kg - 13g or approx. 35 pieces. Please adjust the main meal accordingly. Clean fresh drinking water should always be available. Supervise your cat when giving him/her the treats.

Name and address

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • Nestlé Purina Petcare (Ireland) Ltd,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • If you have any enquiries please write to:
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • UK 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • In the Republic of Ireland, please write to:
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Protein:35.0%
Fat content:19.5%
Crude ash:9.5%
Crude fibres:0.5%
Omega 6 fatty acids:2.6%
Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
Vit A:32 000
Vit D3:1 000
Vit E:170
-mg/kg:
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:(Fe: 74)
Calcium Iodate anhydrous:(I: 1.9)
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:(Cu: 11)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:(Mn: 35)
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:(Zn: 140)
Sodium selenite:(Se: 0.12)
Additives:-
Colourants and Antioxidants-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

9 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

the only way I can get Benny Boy in at night.

5 stars

Benny is a house cat really but goes out for a couple of hours in the evening, but like the children he has to come in when the street lights come on. I call him, no show, I pick up his treats and the slightest rustle of the bag and he is in, on his blanket and we are cuddled up for the night. xxx

My cats love cheesy goody bags

5 stars

My cats love these cheesy treats They have a small handful as a treat for having their nails cut

They break down the cupboard door!

5 stars

When we buy cat treats there is much excitement from our four felines. The cheese flavours in this particular Goody Bag are exactly what Colin wanted in a treat and he encourages his furry friends to liberate the packet from the store cupboard so he can indulge!

My Fur Babies

5 stars

Have always used the meat loaf and both Millie and Chablis love it!!!

My cats love them

5 stars

As soon as they hear the packet open they are by my feet, I put them in their food toys which they spend ages playing with. It's fab to watch them.

my cat loves this product

5 stars

I brought these treats as my cat was fussy he loves them that much that he chewed through he bag and ate all the treats I now have to hide them from him lol.

My cat loves all cheesy food, it's her favourite.

5 stars

Her favourites are Felix treats with cheese. I put them a little mouse toy and she plays with it to get the treats out.

Tia adores these

5 stars

I buy this product as a treat for my cat. She loves the taste of these and enjoys how crunchy they are. I enjoy treating my cat

Can't get enough of that cheezy goodness!

5 stars

Poppy, my mums cat absolutely adores the felix goody bags, especially the cheezy mix! He can't get enough of them! As soon as he hears the bag, he comes running and sits there meowing until he gets them! ( and usually he's not a talker so we know he likes them )

Usually bought next

Tesco Pocket Pillows Mixed Meat 65G

£ 0.80
£12.31/kg

Felix Goody Bag Mixed Grill 60G

£ 0.85
£14.17/kg

Offer

Felix Goody Bag Seaside Mix 60G

£ 0.85
£14.17/kg

Offer

Tesco Pocket Pillows Salmon Bites 65G

£ 0.80
£12.31/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here