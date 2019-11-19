John Smiths Bitter 4X440ml Cans
Product Description
- Original Bitter. Finest quality Yorkshire ale.
- For more information visit: https://www.johnsmiths.co.uk/
- A legend in the beer world. A distinctly malty bittersweet ale with roast, toffee, and a slight fruitiness. It has a subtle hop and a bitter aftertaste. Available in can, bottle and on draft in pubs.
- ABV: 3.6%
- AROMA:
- Toffee, roasted grain, smoky, dried fruit with a hint of spice.
- FLAVOUR:
- Digestive biscuit, whole grains, hint of smokiness and toffee, with coffee note and pleasant bitterness.
- MOUTHFEEL:
- Light and slightly drying.
- FINISH:
- Clean bitterness which builds.
- FOOD MATCH:
- Perfect pairing with a Sunday Roast!
- It's still brewed at the John Smith's Brewery in Tadcaster, North Yorkshire, where it enjoys over 250 years of brewing heritage. The original brewery was founded in 1758.
- The Tadcaster Brewery has 4,000 solar panels which means 18m pints are brewed by the sun every year.
- Over the years, John Smith's has enjoyed some of the most famous beer advertising, featuring stars such as Peter Kay, Jack Dee and Paddy McGuinness. Its down to earth personality, which has earned it legions of fans across the UK, continues to this day. In fact, 228m pints are enjoyed every year in the UK.
- Original. Clean bitterness which builds
- Pack size: 1760ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Glucose Syrup, Barley, Hops, Hop Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
ABV
3.6% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Preparation and Usage
- Serve cool
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
4 x 440ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|Energy
|131kJ/31kcal
