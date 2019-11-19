By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
John Smiths Bitter 4X440ml Cans

image 1 of John Smiths Bitter 4X440ml Cans
£ 4.00
£2.28/litre

Offer

Product Description

  • Original Bitter. Finest quality Yorkshire ale.
  • For more information visit: https://www.johnsmiths.co.uk/
  • A legend in the beer world. A distinctly malty bittersweet ale with roast, toffee, and a slight fruitiness. It has a subtle hop and a bitter aftertaste. Available in can, bottle and on draft in pubs.
  • ABV: 3.6%
  • AROMA:
  • Toffee, roasted grain, smoky, dried fruit with a hint of spice.
  • FLAVOUR:
  • Digestive biscuit, whole grains, hint of smokiness and toffee, with coffee note and pleasant bitterness.
  • MOUTHFEEL:
  • Light and slightly drying.
  • FINISH:
  • Clean bitterness which builds.
  • FOOD MATCH:
  • Perfect pairing with a Sunday Roast!
  • It's still brewed at the John Smith's Brewery in Tadcaster, North Yorkshire, where it enjoys over 250 years of brewing heritage. The original brewery was founded in 1758.
  • The Tadcaster Brewery has 4,000 solar panels which means 18m pints are brewed by the sun every year.
  • Over the years, John Smith's has enjoyed some of the most famous beer advertising, featuring stars such as Peter Kay, Jack Dee and Paddy McGuinness. Its down to earth personality, which has earned it legions of fans across the UK, continues to this day. In fact, 228m pints are enjoyed every year in the UK.
  • Original. Clean bitterness which builds
  • Pack size: 1760ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Glucose Syrup, Barley, Hops, Hop Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

ABV

3.6% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve cool

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Heineken UK Limited,
  • 3-4 Broadway Park,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH12 9JZ.

Return to

  • Consumer Careline: 0345 030 3276
  • customerservices@johnsmiths.co.uk
  • www.johnsmiths.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 440ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:
Energy 131kJ/31kcal

