By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pedigree Dentastix Fresh Small Dog 7 Stick

5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Pedigree Dentastix Fresh Small Dog 7 Stick
£ 1.75
£0.25/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Complementary pet food for dogs over 4 months.
  • Pack of chewable DentaStix® Fresh dog chews
  • Pedigree® DentaStix® dental sticks are recommended by Vet and developed with the help of vets and nutritionists at Waltham™ Centre for Pet Nutrition
  • Pedigree® - feed the good in your dog.
  • 7 chewy dog sticks
  • Complementary pet food
  • Pedigree® Daily DentaStix® are uniquely X shaped dental sticks that are scientifically proven to help reduce tartar build-up by up to 80%, when fed daily.
  • Pedigree® Daily DentaStix® are designed to be chewed for long enough to be effective, with a gently abrasive texture and active ingredients that help to reduce the build-up of plaque and tartar.
  • Dog oral hygiene is equally as important as ours.
  • Dogs use their mouth for everything, so having healthy teeth and gums is absolutely essential for them to be the best version of themselves.
  • With the help of vets and nutritionists at Waltham™ Centre for Pet Nutrition, Pedigree® has developed a range of tasty dog chews that reduce plaque and tartar build-up.
  • At Pedigree®, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the good in us.
  • The Pedigree® complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support and fuel all dogs' exuberant love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs.
  • DentaStix® Fresh dog chews are scientifically proven to reduce tartar build up by up to 80% when fed daily
  • The chews have a unique blend of Green Tea Extract and Eucalyptus Oil, which are proven to help freshen breath
  • The combination of special chewy texture and active ingredients is what makes Pedigree® DentaStix® dog chews effective
  • Dental Dog treats that are low in fat, with no added sugar and free from artificial colours and flavours, ideal for everday
  • Super tasty pet chews available in different sizes to provide oral care for small, medium and large canine dogs
  • Low fat
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including 0.2% Decaffeinated Green Tea Extract and 0.03% Eucalyptus Oil), Minerals (including 2.3% Sodium Tripolyphosphate), Meat and Animal Derivatives, Oils and Fats

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.Best before date: see back of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding instructions: Small dogs, e.g. a Dachshund, fed 1 stick per day. This is a chewy treat that is only suitable for dogs between 5 kg and 10 kg. It is not suitable for young puppies under 4 months. To maintain quality and freshness after opening, use the reseal device. Use within 14 days of opening. Fresh drinking water should always be available.
  • Please consult your vet if your dog has persistent bad breath, as this is often a sign of gum disease. Visit our website or ask your vet for more information.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • IRL: Mars Ireland,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • 0800 738 800
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • www.uk.pedigree.com
  • IRL: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • ww.ie.pedigree.com

Net Contents

110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
Protein:7.7
Fat content:1.3
Inorganic matter:5.4
Crude fibres:0.7
Moisture:16.2
Energy:308 kcal/100g
Vitamin E:1365 mg
Zinc sulphate heptahydrate:830 mg
Chicken flavour:36.3 mg
Additives per kg:-
Colourants:-
Nutritional additives:-
Sensory additives:-

Safety information

View more safety information

To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Awesome product

5 stars

I an always buying pedigree dog treats for my dog he loves them all the debtastix fresh gravy bones and markies seem to be his favourate

My dog loves them

5 stars

My dog absolutely loves these and they are a great way to train her

Usually bought next

Tesco Dog Poop Bags 75'S

£ 1.65
£0.02/each

Good Boy Chicken Twists Dog Chew Treats 70G

£ 2.00
£28.58/kg

Pedigree Poultry Mix Schmackos 20 Pack 144G

£ 1.65
£11.46/kg

Offer

Tesco Strong Kitchen Foil 10M X 290Mm

£ 1.50
£0.15/metre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here