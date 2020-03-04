Pedigree Dentastix Fresh Small Dog 7 Stick

Awesome product
I an always buying pedigree dog treats for my dog he loves them all the debtastix fresh gravy bones and markies seem to be his favourate
My dog loves them
My dog absolutely loves these and they are a great way to train her
Offer
Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including 0.2% Decaffeinated Green Tea Extract and 0.03% Eucalyptus Oil), Minerals (including 2.3% Sodium Tripolyphosphate), Meat and Animal Derivatives, Oils and Fats
Store in a cool and dry place.Best before date: see back of pack.
110g ℮
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|7.7
|Fat content:
|1.3
|Inorganic matter:
|5.4
|Crude fibres:
|0.7
|Moisture:
|16.2
|Energy:
|308 kcal/100g
|Vitamin E:
|1365 mg
|Zinc sulphate heptahydrate:
|830 mg
|Chicken flavour:
|36.3 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Colourants:
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
|Sensory additives:
|-
To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like you
I an always buying pedigree dog treats for my dog he loves them all the debtastix fresh gravy bones and markies seem to be his favourate
My dog absolutely loves these and they are a great way to train her