Gazillion Incredibubble Wand

Product Description
- Lets you make bubbles as big as you
- Includes a 16oz bottle of bubble solution
- Great for hours of outdoor fun
- Create giant bubbles with the Gazillion big bubbles Incredibubble wand. Dip the wand into the specially formulated giant bubble solution and wave to make massive bubbles. This large wand comes with its own tray and 16 ounce bottle of giant Gazillion bubble solution specially formulated to create huge bubbles. Simply pour the solution into the provided tray, dip the wand into the solution, and give it a wave to create 'incredibubbles'!
- Creates giant bubbles
- Includes a 16oz bottle of solution
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Suitable for ages 3 and up.
Lower age limit
3 Years
