Family Pack Cooked Ham 425G

3(6)Write a review
image 1 of Family Pack Cooked Ham 425G
£ 4.00
£0.94/100g
  • Energy91kJ 22kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 429kJ / 102kcal

Product Description

  • Cured, cooked, sliced reformed ham made from cuts of pork leg meat with added water.
  Cured, cooked, sliced reformed ham made from cuts of pork leg meat with added water.
  • Pack size: 425g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (92%), Water, Salt, Dextrose, Pork Gelatine, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by use by date shown

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: NA

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: NA

Hob
Instructions: NA

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland, Packed in Republic of Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • NA

Number of uses

15 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

320g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsEach slice (21.3g) contains
Energy429kJ / 102kcal91kJ / 22kcal
Fat2.3g0.5g
Saturates0.9g0.2g
Carbohydrate0.6g0.1g
Sugars0.6g0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein19.7g4.2g
Salt2.2g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

6 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Not Quite So Good

4 stars

Not as good as the original Deli Ham. This is more like any packet processed stuff!

It's really yummy

5 stars

It's really yummy

good quality - tasty Bring it back soon

5 stars

good quality - tasty Bring it back soon

Very disappointed with this product. Did not taste

1 stars

Very disappointed with this product. Did not taste nice at all. Won’t be buying again. Ended up in bin after only using 2 slices

Bad

1 stars

Bad quality, very thin and tasteless

Tasteless

1 stars

Sadly tasteless and full of water. Using the word 'deli' in the title I assumed meant it was better quality and less vaccum packed. However, most of the packet was thrown away as all the family moaned about it. Will not buy again.

