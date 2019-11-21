Family Pack Cooked Ham 425G

Not Quite So Good
Not as good as the original Deli Ham. This is more like any packet processed stuff!
It's really yummy
good quality - tasty Bring it back soon
Very disappointed with this product. Did not taste nice at all. Won’t be buying again. Ended up in bin after only using 2 slices
Bad
Bad quality, very thin and tasteless
Tasteless
Sadly tasteless and full of water. Using the word 'deli' in the title I assumed meant it was better quality and less vaccum packed. However, most of the packet was thrown away as all the family moaned about it. Will not buy again.