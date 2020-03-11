Ambre Solaire Resisto Swim 2Hr Spray Spf 50 200Ml
- Protecting your children's skin with Garnier Ambre Solaire has never been so easy! Garnier Ambre Solaire Sensitive Advanced Kids Trigger Spray SPF50+ protects against UVB, UVA and Long UVA and it's very easy to apply with its trigger.
- Developed for fair, sensitive and sun intolerant skin, the formula is tested under paediatric control. Hypoallergenic, no perfume and no colourants. The formula has a light texture and is water resistant.
- The filtration system, including Mexoryl ®SX, helps protect against:
- UVB: Immediate sun-induced skin damage
- UVA: long-term sun-induced skin damage and premature skin-ageing.
- Formula conforms 100% to European recommendations for protection against the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays.
- Garnier suncare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation.
- Very high protection for children's sensitive and delicate skin (SPF50+)
- Protects against UVB, UVA and Long UVA rays
- Non-greasy and water resistant
- Hypoallergenic
- No perfume and no colourants
- Tested under paediatric control
- Trigger spray for easy application
- Pack size: 200ML
884739 2, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Diisopropyl Sebacate, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Octocrylene, Drometrizole Trisiloxane, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Dimethicone, Polyester-5, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Acrylates Copolymer, Caprylyl Glycol, Disodium EDTA, Ethylenediamine/Stearyl Dimer Dilinoleate Copolymer, PEG-8 Laurate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Terephthalylidene Dicamphor Sulfonic Acid, Thermus Thermophillus Ferment, Tocopherol, Triethanolamine, (F.I.L. C178033/1)
- Usage recommendations
- Apply the sunscreen product just before sun exposure.
- Re-apply frequently and generously to maintain protection, especially after swimming, perspiring or towelling.
- Use sunscreen products that offer sufficient protection for your skin.
- Over-exposure to the sun is dangerous.
- Keep babies and young children out of direct sunlight.
- Do not stay too long in the sun, even while using a sunscreen product, because it does not provide 100% protection.
- Avoid sun exposure at peak hours.
- Keep children well covered, including hat, T-shirt and sunglasses.
- Avoid the eye area. In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately and thoroughly.
- Avoid contact with fabrics.
200ml
