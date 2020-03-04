Airwick Air Freshener Crisp Linen Plug In Refill 2 X 17 Ml

Product Description
- www.rbeuroinfo.com
- Scented Oil for Air Wick Electrical Plug Diffuser
- Crisp Linen & Lilac
- Bring to life the crisp, cool elegance of fine linen, accented with the fragrant touch of wild lilac.
- Lasts up to 200 days*
- * 12 hours usage/ day on low setting
- Based on each refill lasting up to 100 days
- *When used with the latest Air Wick device at the lowest setting in accordance with the usage instructions.
- Nothing but the ingredients you need
- Great fragrance
- Infused with Natural Essential Oils
- Free from
- Phthalates, Acetone**
- **Not intentionally added
- Green Dot
- Recycle when empty according to local regulations.
- Air Wick is a trademark
- Infused with natural
- Pack size: 34ML
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Use only with Air Wick or Botanica by Air Wick electric diffuser
- 1. Remove the plastic cap from the fragrance bottle.
- 2. Firmly insert fragrance bottle into the underside of the plug diffuser unit, until a 'click' can be heard. Ensure the fragrance bottle is kept vertical at all times.
- 3. Plug the assembled unit into an available socket.
- 4. To increase or decrease the fragrance intensity, rotate the dial on the top of the diffuser. Largest mark = max setting.
- 5. To replace the fragrance bottle, remove the device from the outlet and pull the bottle downwards.
Warnings
- READ SAFETY AND PRECAUTIONARY TEXT - RETAIN FOR FUTURE REFERENCE. ALWAYS SWITCH OFF AT THE SOCKET BEFORE REMOVING OR INSERTING THE FRAGRANCE REFILL. DO NOT PLACE IN AN AREA WHERE THE DIFFUSER MAY BE SUSCEPTIBLE TO HARD KNOCKS. If unit becomes damaged, switch power off at the socket before removal. Do not use with extension cords or multi plug adapters. For indoor use only. KEEP IN AN UPRIGHT POSITION. Do not operate with wet hands or metal objects. Do not use continuously - switch off the socket overnight. Leave 50 cm of space above and around the diffuser during use. Do not obstruct or block air flow from unit. Do not use in small, confined pet areas without adequate ventilation. Do not place near a source of heat or direct sunlight. Do not place on polished, painted or plastic surfaces. To clean the appliance, unplug and use a dry cloth. Use in well ventilated areas only. Use only as directed. ONLY RECOMMENDED FOR USE WITH AIR WICK ELECTRICAL PLUG DIFFUSER - THE USE OF OTHER DIFFUSERS MAY GIVE RISE TO A TOXIC OR FIRE RISK. FOR ADULT USE ONLY. Not to be used by children and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities.
- AIR WICK Scented Oil for Electrical Plug Diffuser Crisp Linen & Lilac. Contains alpha-isomethyl ionene, rose ketone-4. May cause an allergic skin reaction. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical attention. IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a POISON CENTER or doctor. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water. If skin irritation or rash occurs: Get medical attention. Contains methylenedioxyphenyl methylpropanal, ethyl 2, 6, 6-trimethylcycloheza-1, 3-enecarboxylate, citronellol, dodecanal, linalyl acetate, citral limonene, pentamethylheptenone, cinnamyl alcohol, nerol, eugenol, 2, 4-dimethyl-3-cyclohexene carboxaldehyde, methyl octine carbonate. May produce an allergic reaction.
- People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices.
Recycling info
Blister. Widely Recycled Card. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Reckitt Benckiser,
- UK: PO Box 4044,
- Slough,
- SL1 0NS.
- Tel: 0800 376 8181
- IE: Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
- Tel: 01 661 7318
- Air Wick™ Consumer Services:
- For help and advice, contact us:
- www.airwick.co.uk
Net Contents
2 x 19ml ℮
Safety information
- Irritant
